Portland teens headed to curling Junior Nationals

Portland teens will compete at the Curling Junior Nationals (Photo: Art Edwards)

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Four teenagers who train at the Evergreen Curling Club in Beaverton will compete at the Junior Nationals.

Lily Irvin, Elsa Naimo Clara Mays and Maya Horten have been a team for about two years.

Irvin says it’s a sport that’s “fun, and something you do with friends in a competitive environment.”

The object is to push a 42-pound stone along the ice and try to get it as close to the center of a target as possible. Players sweep the ice in front of the stone to control speed and direction.

Curling has become a popular sport for people to watch during the Olympics.

The teams calls themselves the "Curly Whirlies" and will be the first team from Oregon to compete at the Junior Nationals.

There’s also a boys team with Portland athletes that will compete.

The USA Curling U18 National Championship runs from March 8 to 11 in Fargo, North Dakota.

