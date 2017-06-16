Portland Marathon, police agree to work on course changes

Participants compete at the Portland Marathon in 2014. (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Organizers of the Portland Marathon announced Friday that they have agreed to work with the police on course changes.

The event is in a state of jeopardy. The city has denied a permit to put on the race, citing lack of police officers available to patrol the original route. The Department of Justice is also looking into the marathon's nonprofit status, a KGW investigation revealed.

"The 46th Portland Marathon and the Portland Police Bureau have met and agreed to work out a great course for the October 8th Portland Marathon. Details making the course even better will be worked out at a later time," event organizers said in a prepared statement.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said negotiations with marathon event director Les Smith are underway but the marathon permit could still be denied.

“The Portland Bureau of Transportation has suspended the process of considering the Portland Marathon’s potential appeal of our denial of its special event permit, pending the outcome of recently started negotiations over a new route for the event. The denial is not rescinded, and should these negotiations fail, the appeal process could be reinstated," said PBOT spokesman Dylan Rivera.

The denial was a surprise to Smith. He said the marathon pays the officers’ overtime to staff the event. And if staffing is the issue as it appears, Smith said he can hire officers from Multnomah County, Washington County or Beaverton. He said that’s what they did for the Starlight Run.

But currently, the city is asking him to change the route of the race. Smith said the city wants the race off of Highway 30, and out of the industrial area and other unflattering parts of the city. He says he won’t do it.

Related: Some Portland Marathon racers ran an extra half mile last year

But PBOT said the permit denial is all about public safety, and the new route would allow fewer officers to safely patrol the race.

“We really are focused on public safety and it comes down to can we provide a safe event,” said PBOT spokesman Dylan Rivera. “And with the police staffing levels we're facing and the route that the marathon seems unwilling to change, it won’t be safe.”

Last year, there were about 75 officers working the marathon. This year, PBOT says they can staff 33. The issue of police staffing has already altered this summer’s Bridge Pedal.

More: Three bridges cut from this year's Bridge Pedal

PBOT said they reached out to race organizers last October to get ahead of the issue but got no response.

“They're claiming that I don’t keep contact with them and haven’t been in contact with them. That's totally untrue,” Smith said. “They're sitting on a letter that they refuse to answer which deals with all kinds of the concerns whether its police, maintenance, a variety of things.”

Marathon organizers can appeal the permit denial to PBOT but that would likely be denied as well.

But they can also make a case to the Portland City Council. They would need at least three council members to agree with their proposal.

On Tuesday night, organizers said they are working with the city to develop a plan without changing the route.

"The Portland Marathon is currently working with the City of Portland to preserve our traditional, iconic 20-year course and most importantly provide a safe event for all," organizers said in a news release.

This year’s marathon is currently scheduled for Oct. 8.

Related: Vancouver marathon mistake means runners couldn't qualify for Boston

© 2017 KGW-TV