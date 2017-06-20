KGW
Portland man is one of best billiards players in the country

Art Edwards , KGW 3:31 PM. PDT June 20, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Some of the top billiards players in the nation will play in the Pac-West Invitational in Portland. One of the 64 players is the Rose City's own Steve Lingelbach.  

“I fell in love with it 35 years ago and here I am still doing it” said Lingelbach. 

The event will be 10-ball rotation and you have to call your pocket.  If you’d like to find out more about the tournament here’s a link to their Facebook page.  

