Pearl Jam shows support for Zags on Instagram

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Many are showing their love for the Zags on social media, including a famous band from the northwest.
The rock band Pearl Jam made several posts on Instagram cheering on the Zags.
The first post was a picture of Przemek Karnowski saying, “Pulling for my younger brother Przemek Karnowski today, Go Zags! #TheOtherAmesBro.” The post is signed JA, for bass guitarist Jeff Ament.
Another photo posted after the Final Four game shows a bracket of the Zags winning it all.
