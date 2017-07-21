Oregon man spreads epilepsy awareness through basketball

Bryan Black (Photo: KGW)

MONMOUTH, Ore. -- University of Oregon alum Bryan Black is on a mission to collect a jersey from all 350 Division-I men’s college basketball teams.

He’s also raising awareness for epilepsy, which he suffers from.

The 32-year-old loves basketball, and the sport has helped him deal with his disorder.

“From November through April, I have fewer episodes of seizures,” said Black. “The only explanation I have is that it’s during the college basketball season.”

Schools across the country have reached out to Black to show their support. He receives letters, jerseys and other memorabilia at his Monmouth home on a daily basis.

His story has spread on social media with the hashtag #FightEpilepsy.

Hall of Fame player Patrick Ewing sent him a message on Twitter to let him know a Georgetown jersey was on the way. His alma mater, Oregon, sent a personalized uniform with his name on the back of it.

Black is nearly halfway to reaching his goal of 350 jerseys.

“People from these schools and the research that comes out of these schools, are helping us fight epilepsy,” he said. "They fight with us to be able to beat this one day.”

If you would like to learn more about Bryan Black’s journey and support his fight against epilepsy, follow him on Twitter @350jerseys4hope.

Can't thank everyone enough for this miracle! Such love and such compassion. Never could have dreamed of this! #D1jerseys #FightEpilepsy pic.twitter.com/xoaqQt9v7M — Bryan Black (@350jerseys4hope) July 3, 2017

