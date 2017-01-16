Oregon Ducks, winners of 14 straight, move back into Top 10

Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) reacts after making a three pointer against the Washington Huskies during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Oregon defeated Washington, 83-61 (Photo: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Oregon Ducks basketball team has won 14 games in a row, is sitting atop the Pac-12 with a perfect 5-0 conference record, and on Monday moved back into the Top 10 for the first time since Week 2 of the college basketball season.

Oregon (16-2 overall, 5-0 Pac-12) jumped up one spot to No. 10 in the coaches poll. In the Associated Press poll, the Ducks moved up two spots to No. 11.

USA Today Coaches Poll

Following last season's run to the Elite 8, Oregon started the season ranked No. 5 in the AP poll and coaches poll and moved up to No. 4 in both polls in Week 2.

Oregon fell out of the top 10 (to No. 12 in the coaches poll and No. 13 in the AP poll) in the season's third week after losing to Baylor on Nov. 15. That loss doesn't look as bad now as it did at the time, with No. 6 Baylor starting the season 15-0 before losing their first game on Jan. 10 to seventh-ranked West Virginia.

After a loss to Georgetown on Nov. 21, dropping the Ducks' early season record to 2-2, Oregon dropped all the way to No. 23 in the AP poll and No. 20 in the coaches poll. But the Ducks have won 14 straight since the Georgetown loss and have steadily climbed back up the rankings.

The Ducks welcome two Bay Area teams to Eugene this week, hosting Cal (13-5, 4-2) on Thursday and Stanford (10-8, 2-4) on Saturday.

(© 2017 KGW)