Portland man nominated for ESPY after Paralympics performance

Art Edwards , KGW 3:12 PM. PDT June 23, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland’s Will Groulx has been nominated for an ESPY for his performance at last year's Paralympics.

Groulx won gold medals in the hand cycling road race, time trial and team relay events.

Now Groulx is nominated for Best Male Athlete with a Disability. Vote for Will Groulx here

Groulx was in the U.S. Navy from 1995-2001 before a motorcycle crash left him paralyzed from the chest down. However, he wasn't going to let the crash dictate his life.

Following the crash, Groulx first took up wheelchair rugby, and competed for the US Paralympic team in 2004, 2008 and 2012.  

He represented Team USA in 2016, but this time in hand cycling.

He says hand cycling has been “a pretty great ride" and its let him compete on an international stage.

 

