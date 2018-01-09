KGW
Close

Oregon skaters compete at figure skating nationals

Two skaters from Portland came in fourth place at nationals

Art Edwards, KGW 7:48 PM. PST January 09, 2018

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- Alena Budko and Andriy Kratyuk both just returned from the U.S. Figure Skating National Championships and they both brought home medals.

Budko finished fourth in the girls intermediate division Kratyuk finished fourth in the boys juvenile division.

They skate for the Skating Club of Oregon out of the Winterhawks Ice Arena in Beaverton. Both spend hours on and off the ice training for competition and both love the sport.

 “I love just feeling free on the ice and doing all the jumps and spins,” said Budko.

Kratyuk said after a workout, “when you land your first triple Salchow or first triple Lutz it feels great.”  

Both skaters have Olympic dreams. With a lot of hard work they could each have a shot at making the Olympic team in 2022. 

© 2018 KGW-TV

KGW

Nike unveils Team USA's podium outfits for Olympics

KGW

Alaskan, new mom Kikkan Randall headed to 5th Olympics

KGW

Washington ski siblings qualify for 2018 Winter Olympics

KGW

Figure skater performs hip-hop song 'Turn Down for What,' shocks social media users

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories