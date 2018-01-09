Oregon skaters compete at figure skating nationals

Alena Budko

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- Alena Budko and Andriy Kratyuk both just returned from the U.S. Figure Skating National Championships and they both brought home medals.

Budko finished fourth in the girls intermediate division Kratyuk finished fourth in the boys juvenile division.

They skate for the Skating Club of Oregon out of the Winterhawks Ice Arena in Beaverton. Both spend hours on and off the ice training for competition and both love the sport.

Andriy Kratyuk from the Skating Club of Oregon back home after a fourth place finish at the Nationals. pic.twitter.com/160dplRUM9 — Art Edwards (@artedwardskgw) January 9, 2018

“I love just feeling free on the ice and doing all the jumps and spins,” said Budko.

Kratyuk said after a workout, “when you land your first triple Salchow or first triple Lutz it feels great.”

Both skaters have Olympic dreams. With a lot of hard work they could each have a shot at making the Olympic team in 2022.

© 2018 KGW-TV