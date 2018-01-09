Nike unveils Team USA's podium outfits for Olympics

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Whenever a member of Team USA wings a medal at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, they will be wearing gear designed in Oregon.

Nike just released the podium outfits Tuesday morning on the TODAY Show. The uniforms will be worn by all American athletes on the medal stand. The outfits are designed to be warm and waterproof for the cold temperatures in South Korea.

We got the chance to see them up-close at Nike's World Headquarters in Beaverton. If you want to pick up some of the gear for yourself, Nike's Team USA Medal Stand Collection will be available to buy online and in select stores starting Jan. 15.

Photos: Nike's Team USA podium outfits

