KGW
Close

Nike unveils Team USA's podium outfits for Olympics

Cassidy Quinn, KGW 2:39 PM. PST January 09, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Whenever a member of Team USA wings a medal at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, they will be wearing gear designed in Oregon.

Nike just released the podium outfits Tuesday morning on the TODAY Show. The uniforms will be worn by all American athletes on the medal stand. The outfits are designed to be warm and waterproof for the cold temperatures in South Korea.

We got the chance to see them up-close at Nike's World Headquarters in Beaverton. If you want to pick up some of the gear for yourself, Nike's Team USA Medal Stand Collection will be available to buy online and in select stores starting Jan. 15.

Photos: Nike's Team USA podium outfits

© 2018 KGW-TV

KGW

Alaskan, new mom Kikkan Randall headed to 5th Olympics

KGW

North Korea to send delegation to Winter Olympics, South Korea says

KGW

Washington ski siblings qualify for 2018 Winter Olympics

KGW

Reports: North Korea says likely to join Olympics in South

KGW

Jason Brown hopes to bring 'Hamilton' to the Winter Olympics

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories