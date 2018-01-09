NBC to have live VR coverage of PyeongChang

NBC Olympics will air more than 50 hours of live virtual reality coverage of the PyeongChang Winter Games next month.

Coverage powered by Intel will be available for authenticated users with Windows Mixed Reality headsets, Samsung Gear VR, and both Google Cardboard and Google Daydream, with compatible iOS or Android devices via the NBC Sports VR app.

It’s the first Olympics with live virtual reality programming. VR debuted for Rio 2016 on delay.

Virtual reality coverage includes the Opening and Closing ceremonies plus the Olympics’ marquee events — figure skating free skates, hockey finals and Alpine skiing’s downhill races.

NBC Olympics will also offer virtual reality replays of all events previously live streamed, one daily 360-degree video of a sport not available in VR the previous day and packaged highlights from the day before.

NBC Olympics VR Live Schedule

Date Coverage Time (ET)

Fri., Feb. 9 Opening Ceremony 8 p.m.*

Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill Training) 9 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 10 Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill) 9 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 11 Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal) 7:05 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 12 Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal) 6:05 a.m.

Snowboard Halfpipe (Women’s Final) 8 p.m.

Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Qualifying) 11 p.m.

Tues., Feb. 13 Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Final) 8:30 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 14 Figure Skating (Pairs’ Free Skate) 8:30 p.m.

Thurs., Feb. 15 Skeleton (Men) 7:30 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 16 Skeleton (Women) 6:20 a.m.

Figure Skating (Men’s Free Skate) 8 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 17 Short Track 5 a.m.

Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom) 8:15 p.m.

Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom) 11:45 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 18 — —

Mon., Feb. 19 Ski Jumping (Men’s Team) 7:30 a.m.

Figure Skating (Ice Dance) 8 p.m.

Tues., Feb. 20 Alpine Skiing (Women’s Downhill) 9 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 21 Ice Hockey (Women’s Final) 11:10 p.m.

Thurs., Feb. 22 Big Air (Women’s Final) 7:30 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 23 Big Air (Men’s Final) 8 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 24 Ice Hockey (Men’s Final) 11:10 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 25 Closing Ceremony 8 p.m.*

*Indicates same-day delay

© 2018 KGW-TV