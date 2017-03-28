NBC to broadcast Olympics live in Portland

Ashley Wagner performs in the Women's Figure Skating Free Program at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the Sochi Winter Olympics on February 20, 2014. AFP PHOTO / DAMIEN MEYER (Photo: DAMIEN MEYER, 2014 AFP)

A move that Portland Olympics fans have been waiting for is finally happening -- live TV coverage that is actually live.

NBC announced Tuesday it will broadcast its Winter Olympic TV programming live across all time zones for the first time at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games. That includes daytime, primetime, and late-night coverage.

This means for KGW viewers, daytime coverage will begin at 7 a.m. Primetime will start at 5 p.m., and late-night (being titled Primetime Plus) will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.

“That means social media won’t be ahead of the action in any time zone, and as a result, none of our viewers will have to wait for anything. This is exciting news for the audience, the advertisers, and our affiliates alike," said Jim Bell, President, NBC Olympics Production & Programming in a statement.

PyeongChang is 17 hours ahead of Portland, so something happening live at 5 p.m. here is actually happening at 10 a.m. the next day there. That's why marquee events such as figure skating have been scheduled to start at 10 a.m. in South Korea so that they can play live on the U.S. East Coast in primetime.

