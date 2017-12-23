Gresham bobsledder trying to make Olympic team

Sam Michener is trying to make the US bobsled team (Photo: Team USA)

GRESHAM, Ore. -- Sam Michener is trying to fulfill his Olympics dream.

The 2007 graduate of Barlow High School is a member of the U.S. National Bobsled Team. He’s the pusher on the second-ranked four-man sled in the U.S.

Michener began his Olympics quest in 2012. He had finished running track at University of Idaho and went to a bobsled tryout camp. He made it through and eventually made the national team.

Sam Michener running track at the University of Idaho (Photo: Picasa)

The next goal is to represent the United States at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

“To earn the right to represent my country on the international stage is just a huge honor for me” said Michener.

He'll find out on Jan. 15 if he makes the team.

