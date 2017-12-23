Gresham bobsledder trying to make Olympic team

GRESHAM, Ore. -- Sam Michener is trying to fulfill his Olympics dream.
The 2007 graduate of Barlow High School is a member of the U.S. National Bobsled Team. He’s the pusher on the second-ranked four-man sled in the U.S.
Michener began his Olympics quest in 2012. He had finished running track at University of Idaho and went to a bobsled tryout camp. He made it through and eventually made the national team.
The next goal is to represent the United States at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.
“To earn the right to represent my country on the international stage is just a huge honor for me” said Michener.
He'll find out on Jan. 15 if he makes the team.
