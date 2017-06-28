Eugene loses bid for 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials

The Olympic torch burns at Hilmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, California, site of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials. (Photo: Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Kirby Lee)

EUGENE, Ore. -- For the first time in 12 years, the U.S. Olympic Team Trials will not be coming to Eugene.

Mt. San Antonio College and the Los Angeles area were awarded the right to host the 10-day event in 2020, according to a statement Wednesday from USA Track & Field.

Hilmer Lodge Stadium at Mt. San Antonio College, located in Walnut, California, is getting a $62 million upgrade that will enable the venue to expand to a seating capacity of more than 21,000. The project is expected to be completed by 2019.

"The board ... [was] clear in their desire to take the Olympic Trials back to Los Angeles," said USATF board chair Steve Miller. "With the stadium upgrades currently planned, we are confident Mt. SAC will provide an extraordinary experience for athletes, fans, officials and volunteers.”

LOCATIONS OF U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS

2020: Los Angeles, California

2016: Eugene, Oregon

2012: Eugene, Oregon

2008: Eugene, Oregon

2004: Sacramento, California

2000: Sacramento, California

1996: Atlanta, Georgia

1992: New Orleans, Louisiana

1988: Indianapolis, Indiana

1984: Los Angeles, California

1980: Eugene, Oregon

1976: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene and Sacramento, California also submitted a bid for the 2020 trials.

TrackTown USA CEO Michael Reilly congratulated Mt. San Antonio College on winning the bid. He said Eugene put together a "bold vision for 2020" and said he "looks forward to future opportunities to partner with USA Track & Field."

"We are grateful for the thousands of volunteers, public and private sector leaders, and businesses throughout Oregon that helped us to build the Olympic Team Trials into an amazing festival for track and field in 2008, 2012 and 2016," Reilly said.

Despite missing out on the Olympic trials, the IAAF World Championships Oregon21 will be at Hayward Field at the Unviersity of Oregon in August 2021, the first time the world championships have been held in the United States.

