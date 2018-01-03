Bode Miller: Mikaela Shiffrin can win 5 medals, best skier ever

COURCHEVEL, FRANCE - DECEMBER 19: Mikaela Shiffrin of USA takes 1st place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Giant Slalom on December 19, 2017 in Courchevel, France. (Photo by Michel Cottin/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) (Photo: Michel Cottin/Agence Zoom, 2017 Getty Images)

Bode Miller said he believes Mikaela Shiffrin has “an outside shot” at five medals in PyeongChang and could already be the greatest Alpine skier ever at age 22, according to Reuters.

“I think she’s maybe the best ski racer I’ve ever seen, male or female,” the NBC Olympics analyst Miller said, according to the report. “She’s so balanced, dynamic, intense and focused, so for me, I think she’s got a chance in any event she skis in.

“I would say it’s likely she wins two [Olympic] golds. I would say an outside shot at five medals, and I think probably, at her best, maybe three or four of them are golds.”

The praise likely means plenty to Shiffrin, who idolizes the retired Miller. Shiffrin watched his movie, “Flying Downhill,” hundreds of times as a kid, according to the Denver Post.

Shiffrin already has more World Cup wins than Miller — 38 to 33 — and would match Miller’s U.S. Olympic skiing record of six medals if she gets five in PyeongChang.

The record for Alpine medals at one Olympics is four, set by Croatian Janica Kostelic in 2002.

Shiffrin, who won a gold medal in Sochi as the youngest Olympic slalom champion, has blossomed into an all-event skier in the last two years.

She leads this season’s World Cup standings in the slalom and downhill, plus ranks second in the giant slalom, having won seven of her 14 starts across all disciplines.

The women haven’t raced a super combined yet this season, but given that event is a mix of slalom and downhill, she would be a favorite there.

Shiffrin’s plan has been to race the slalom, giant slalom, super-G and super combined in PyeongChang. She could add the downhill and the team event, which come late in the Olympic schedule.

