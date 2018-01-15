KGW
Close

Beaverton curling club gearing up for Olympics

People are visiting the Evergreen Curling Club in Beaverton to try their luck at the Olympic sport. They're finding out it's harder than it looks.

Art Edwards, KGW 7:10 PM. PST January 15, 2018

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Every time the Winter Olympics rolls around, one sport in particular seems to grab a lot of attention. Curling has been an official Olympic sport since 1998.

At the Evergreen Curling Club in Beaverton things are heating up. They’ll get lots of people who come in to take a shot at curling.

The idea is to push a 44-pound stone across the ice into a ring of four concentric circles called the house. The closer to the middle you get the more points you score. It’s easy to understand why people think this is something they should try.

“You watch it and you’re like I could do that,” said Kelsey Schneider of the Evergreen Curling Club.

It’s not as easy as it looks and it’s a lot of work when have to do the sweeping. Evergreen Curling Club President Adam Seymour calls it a “full-body workout.”

The club will hold special events during the Olympics and they welcome new members.

LEARN MORE: Evergreen Curling Club website

© 2018 KGW-TV

KGW

Gresham bobsledder Sam Michenor is headed to PyeongChang

KGW

Lindsey Vonn qualifies for US Olympic team

KGW

Washington skier looks to make history in PyeongChang

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories