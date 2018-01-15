Beaverton curling club gearing up for Olympics

People try out curling at Evergreen Curling Club in Beaverton, Oregon. (Photo: Art Edwards, KGW)

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Every time the Winter Olympics rolls around, one sport in particular seems to grab a lot of attention. Curling has been an official Olympic sport since 1998.

At the Evergreen Curling Club in Beaverton things are heating up. They’ll get lots of people who come in to take a shot at curling.

The idea is to push a 44-pound stone across the ice into a ring of four concentric circles called the house. The closer to the middle you get the more points you score. It’s easy to understand why people think this is something they should try.

“You watch it and you’re like I could do that,” said Kelsey Schneider of the Evergreen Curling Club.

It’s not as easy as it looks and it’s a lot of work when have to do the sweeping. Evergreen Curling Club President Adam Seymour calls it a “full-body workout.”

The club will hold special events during the Olympics and they welcome new members.

LEARN MORE: Evergreen Curling Club website

