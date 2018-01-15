Aaron Tran continues short-track skating legacy that started at Federal Way rink

Dec 16, 2017; Kerns, UT, USA; Aaron Tran (105)competes in the A final in the 500-meter race at Utah Olympic Oval. Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeffrey Swinger, Jeffrey Swinger)

Olympic short-track speedskaters Apolo Ohno and J.R. Celski both began their careers inline skating at Pattison's West skating rink in Federal Way. That legacy is continuing with a third Olympic athlete that began his career at that rink -- Aaron Tran.

Since he was nine years old watching the 2006 Winter Games, Tran has dreamed of becoming an Olympic short-track speed skater.

At the Olympic Trials in December, many considered Tran a long-shot to make the U.S. team, but Tran believed and punched his ticket to PyeongChang.

"Starting when we were young, we were looking at these athletes like 'Oh, my God. How would it feel to represent USA on the world stage?' And now it's just awesome knowing that we've just been working every day and all of a sudden you are there," Tran said.

Tran fell just short of qualifying for the team four years ago at age 17. That just motivated him to work harder.

"It hurts every day. Sometimes on the ice, I'm just like 'Why? Can I just stand up now? You just feel it in your legs. It just really sucks sometimes, but you got to do that to get better," Tran said.

The work has paid off. He was the junior overall national champion in 2015 and has competed on four world junior championships teams.

But now he gets the chance to compete on skating's biggest stage against the world's best.



"It still feels surreal. I'm just doing the same thing I've been doing since I was young. I've still been training hard every day and just focusing on all the little things and, eventually, all these little things add up, and eventually, I'm here."

Tran's next goal is to win his first Olympic medal, then he dreams of someday becoming one of the greatest short-track skaters of all time. Until then, he just wants to make sure all his family and friends in Federal Way know he misses them.

"My mom, you're awesome. My dad. Sister. Roxy, my dog. You cant understand me, but you are awesome, too," Tran said.

Tran will compete in the 500 and 1000 meter events and is eligible to race on the relay team.

If Tran races the relay, he will do so along with Celski. Both Tran and Celski went to Illahee Middle School and Todd Beamer High School.

