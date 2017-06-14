North Salem student wins national shooting competition

Taylor Gibson

SALEM, Ore. -- Taylor Gibson is making a name for herself on the national shooting scene.

She just finished her sophomore year at North Salem High School. She shoots for the school's JROTC team and set an Army national record at this year’s Air Rifle National Championship.

Gibson grew up in a shooting family and started with a BB gun when she was about four years old.

Gibson started precision shooting a few years later.

“I fell in love with the sport in one day” said Gibson. She shoots both air rifle and a .22. Precision shooting is an Olympic sport and Gibson is shooting to make it to the games in 2020.

