Close Which Super Bowl ads are the best? Vote now KUSA 2:07 PM. PST February 05, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Which Super Bowl ads will everyone be talking about after the game? Which commercials made you laugh? Which made you cry?RELATED: Super Bowl LI CoverageVote for your favorite ad! (© 2017 KUSA) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS KGW late forecast 2-4-17 KGW Sunrise forecast 2-5-17 I-5 pileup near Capitol Highway Little kid wants Lester not Drew Restraining order halts immigration order Family of Iranian baby granted travel to U.S. Caregiver in assault video arrested 'Can you hear me' phone scam Oregon Army National Guard deployment I5 southbound At Capitol hwy shut down More Stories Heavy snow likely at higher elevations; downtown… Jan 30, 2017, 7:48 a.m. Iranian baby coming to Portland in 'next several… Feb. 2, 2017, 6:05 p.m. How can a judge override an executive order? Feb. 4, 2017, 5:08 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs