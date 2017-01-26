PARTY GUIDE: Super Bowl LI parties and events

(Photo: Justin Harrison, Justin Harrison)

HOUSTON - Super Bowl LI is so much more than the game itself. Fans can enjoy a week-long celebration filled to the brim with exciting parties and family-friendly events that extend far beyond NRG Stadium.

No ticket? No problem. You will have a countless number of ways to get involved and enjoy great food, LIVE entertainment, and a bevy of parties beginning January 28, 2017.

We suggest you wear a pair of comfortable shoes and head downtown to create your lasting Super Bowl LI memories --- off the field.

GET INVOLVED: NFL Super Bowl LI community events

Note: All events are subject to change. Updated January 25, 2017.

Super Bowl Countdown Clock

Discovery Green

FREE

housuperbowl.com

Grab your mobile device and take a selfie in front of the 15-foot Super Bowl LI Countdown Clock at Discovery Green. This football-shaped clock is counting down the hours and minutes left until the big game on Sunday, February 5. Other Super Bowl LI Countdown Clocks are located at NRG Stadium, Bush Intercontinental Airport and Houston Hobby Airport.

Super Bowl LIVE

Jan. 27 to Feb. 5

Discovery Green

FREE concerts

housuperbowl.com

Family friendly! Super Bowl LIVE is a FREE 10-day festival with concerts featuring some of the biggest local names in the music business. Houston-based performers will appear on the main and secondary stage throughout the week, including bands The Tontons, Wild Moccasins, Los Skarnales, Nick Gaitan, Fat Tony, Buxton and many more.

Super Bowl LIVE headliners appearing on concert stages include:

Main Stage

Saturday, Jan. 28

9:15 p.m. – Blue October

7:45 p.m. – The Tontons

6:30 p.m. – Wild Moccasins

5:30 p.m. – Gio Chamba

12:30 p.m. – The Band PureClass

Sunday, Jan. 29

7:45 p.m. - Lecrae

6:30 p.m. – Calvin Martyr

5:45 p.m. – Lyric Michelle

12:30 p.m. – Picture Book

Monday, Jan. 30

7:45 p.m. – Nick Gaitan

6:30 p.m. – Sarah Jaffe

5:30 p.m. – Walker Lukens

Tuesday, Jan. 31

7:45 p.m. – Bright Light Social Hour

6:30 p.m. – Sam Lao

5:45 p.m. – Lunar New Year

Wednesday, Feb 1

9:15 p.m. – Ryan Bingham

7:45 p.m. – Hayes Carll

6:15 p.m. – Buxton

4:00 p.m. – Feel Rich Fitness Hour

Thursday, Feb. 2

9:30 p.m. – Solange

8:00 p.m. – Robert Glasper Experiment

6:45 p.m. – Lizzo

5:45 p.m. – Ingrid

Friday, Feb. 3

9:15 p.m. – Leon Bridges

7:45 p.m. – Shakey Graves

6:15 p.m. – Robert Ellis

4:00 p.m. – Feel Rich Fitness Hour

12:30 p.m. – The Suspects

Saturday, Feb. 4

9:00 p.m. – ZZ Top

7:30 p.m. – Gary Clark Jr.

6:00 p.m. – The Suffers

Sunday, Feb. 5

2:00 p.m. – Los Skarnales

12:30 p.m. – Grupo Fantasma

11:00 a.m. – Feel Rich

Discovery Green Stage

Saturday, Jan. 28

5:30 p.m. – Young Mammals

4:15 p.m. – Young Girls

3:00 p.m. – Adam Bricks

12:00 p.m. – Sherita Perez

Sunday, Jan. 29

5:45 p.m. – Doughbeezy

5:00 p.m. – Guilla

4:15 p.m. – Blaze X Black

3:30 p.m. – RYMNA

2:45 p.m. – Genesis Blu

12:00 p.m. – Muddy Belle

Monday, Jan. 30

5:30 p.m. – Folk Family Revival

4:15 p.m. – The Mighty Orq

3:00 p.m. – John Egan

Tuesday, Jan. 31

5:30 p.m. – thelastplaceyoulook

4:15 p.m. – Another Run

3:00 p.m. – Glass the Sky

Wednesday, Feb. 1

5:30 p.m. – Second Lovers

4:15 p.m. – Max Flinn

3:00 p.m. – Little Outfit

Thursday, Feb. 2

5:30 p.m. – Bang Bangz

4:15 p.m. – Children of Pop

3:00 p.m. – Julia Cole

Friday, Feb. 3

5:30 p.m. – Wrestlers

4:15 p.m. – Catch Fever

3:00 p.m. – Us

12:00 p.m. – Vodi

Saturday, Feb. 4

5:30 p.m. – Dollie Barnes

4:15 p.m. – Say Girl Say

3:00 p.m. – Mind Shrine

12:00 p.m. – Soul Dig

Sunday, Feb. 5

2:15 p.m. – The Allen Oldies Band

1:15 p.m. – Mango Punch

Future Flight

Jan. 28 to Feb. 5

Discovery Green

Don’t miss this! The local Super Bowl LI Host Committee partnered with NASA and leading aerospace companies to create Future Flight. This signature attraction at Super Bowl LIVE will combine a virtual reality experience with a 90-foot drop tower that will take passengers on a trip to Mars and back, landing on the field just in time for Super Bowl LI.

Super Bowl LI Bike Tour

Saturday, Feb. 4

11 a.m.

More information

Join LetsDoThisHouston to explore the Houston streets with stops at Super Bowl LIVE. A bike valet will be available at Super Bowl LIVE to store your bike while you enjoy the festivities at Discovery Green Park.

Media Kickoff Party for Super Bowl Media Week

Sunday, Jan. 29

Ecurie25 Supercar Club - City Centre

9 p.m.

By invitation only (Limited number of tickets available to the public)

Ticket information

Join NFL Alumni/Analyst/Talk Show Host ND Kalu along with the NFL, Media, and Celebrity guests for our Media Kickoff Party for Super Bowl 51 Media Week. This soiree is industry exclusive. A *LIMITED* number of guests can purchase an RSVP for $100.

Texans House

Feb. 2-4

The Grove at Discovery Green

10 a.m. – 2 a.m.

nflonlocation.com/texans-house/

Family friendly! Texans House will transform The Grove at Discovery Grove into a Houston Texans hospitality venue for Super Bowl LI fans and guests.

The Texans House will feature daily interactive opportunities, cigar rollers, DJs, live bands, food and autograph sessions and photos with former and current NFL players, cheerleaders and special guests.

The NFL Experience

Jan. 28 to Feb. 5

George R. Brown Convention Center

$35 for Adults

ticketmaster.com

Family Friendly! The NFL Experience offers fans with the opportunity to experience all the Super Bowl LI festivities. Visitors can experience interactive games, youth football clinics, autograph sessions, virtual reality technology, see the Vince Lombardi Trophy and more! Tickets are $35.00 for adults and $25.00 for children 12 and under. An NFLXtra Fast Pass may be purchased for $55.00. Hours are as follows.

Saturday, Jan. 28 (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 29 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Wednesday, Feb. 1 (3 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

Thursday, Feb. 2 (3 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 3 (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 4 (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 5 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

NFL Opening Night Celebration

Monday, Jan. 30

Minute Maid Park

5:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $20

ticketmaster.com

Family friendly! Fans can enjoy the big kick-off celebration and listen to media interviews with Super Bowl players after they are introduced on the field, receive autographs by NFL Legends, meet the cheerleaders, team mascots and a Red Carpet fan photo opportunity. Tickets start at $20. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Luminaries of the Game Grand Gala Event

Wednesday, Feb. 1

7 p.m.

Marriott Marquis Houston

The Houston Super Bowl Host Committee grand gala event, Luminaries of the Game, will be held February 1 at the new Marriott Marquis in downtown Houston.

The event will honor Houston luminaries, Janice and Robert McNair to recognize all they have done for the city of Houston.

The Gala will feature members of the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame and sports celebrities to spotlight all that makes Houston a great location for Super Bowl LI and to showcase Houston as the city of the future.

The charitable goal of the event is $1 million, with an additional $1 million to be matched by the NFL Foundation. All proceeds will benefit the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee’s charitable giving program, Touchdown Houston, which will distribute the funds to Houston-area nonprofits.

Contact Marshall Bush Rossi to purchase a table for this wonderful Gala.

Club Nomadic

Thursday, Feb. 2 - Sam Hunt

Friday, Feb. 3 - Bruno Mars

Saturday, Feb. 4 - Taylor Swift

Sawyers Yard on Edwards Street

8 p.m.

ticketmaster.com

Club Nomadic, a 3-story collapsible nightclub entertainment center, will be located at Sawyer Yards in the Washington Avenue Arts District, two miles from Downtown Houston.

This 62,500-square-foot nightclub will host events Feb. 2-4 including Sam Hunt, the Chainsmokers, Bruno Mars, and Taylor Swift on Super Bowl eve. Seating options include floor-level general admission, tiered mezzanines and a private experience for VIP ticket holders.

The BIG TEXAS Party

Thursday, Feb. 2

Silver Street Studios

7 p.m.

Tickets start at $125

CultureMap, ESPN Radio, and SB Nation present The BIG TEXAS Party on Thursday, February 2 at Silver Street Studios.

This Texas-sized event is designed for the people who love Texas and will be hosted by Ed "Too Tall" Jones and Randy White, and celebrates the city of Houston. Special guest appearances by Texas football players. Enjoy an evening of beer, BBQ and bourbon.

Legends for Charity Dinner

Thursday, Feb. 2

Marriott Marquis Houston

5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Business Attire

Tickets start at $250

Visit legendsforcharity.com/

The Legends for Charity dinner will present the 2017 Pat Summerall Award to Rich Eisen, NFL Network Studio Host of AT&T’s “The Rich Eisen Show.” The dinner will be a celebration of his life and career showcased with video tributes and guest speakers,

The Pat Summerall Award honors an individual who has made a significant contribution in the sports field and was created in honor of the late beloved legendary broadcaster for his contributions to the NFL for over 50 years.

Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Ditka & Jaws Cigars with the Stars Party

Thursday, Feb. 2

Irish Cowboy

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets start at $500

Buy tickets here

This VIP party features a red carpet entrance and premium cigars from the industry's top brands, single-malt scotch, heavy appetizers and football celebrities to keep you entertained throughout the evening.

Open premium bar from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Transportation to the Pastorini Super Party 2017 will be provided after Ditka & Jaws Cigars with the Stars.

Pastorini’s Super Party 2017 starring Mark Chestnut & Tracy Byrd

Thursday, Feb. 2

Red Neck Country Club, Stafford

8 p.m.

$85

danpastorinicharity.org/super-party

Join the party with musical headliners Mark Chestnut and Tracy Byrd while raising money for local charities.

This all access pregame Super Bowl Party will feature gourmet Texan fare, open bar, and hand-rolled cigars. Hit the red carpet and pose for the paparazzi while brushing shoulders with celebrities and athletes such as Mean Joe Greene, Mike Ditka and Bob Lilly. Proceeds benefit Be An Angel, Bum Phillips Charities and Gridiron Greats.

Bulls and Blackjack

Thursday, Feb. 2

VIP Reception 6-7 p.m.

Event 7 p.m.

Private Manor in River Oaks

www.bullsandblackjack.com

The Players Party

Feb. 2-5

Sam Houston Race Park

Doors open at 3 p.m.

Visit PlayersParty2017.com

NFL Players & Alumni, Music Headliners, Media, Famous Foodies, Supermodels & Superfans converge for this 4-day Super Bowl bash. Guests will enjoy interactive games, concerts, carnival games, Celebrity Lip Sync Contests and a swag bag for every attendee. This is the “World’s largest Super Bowl Viewing Party” and it’s affordable. Discounted 4-day passes are available.

Entertainment includes Hunter Hayes, The Dazz Band, Tracy Byrd, Montgomery Gentry, Jamie Lynn Spears and many, many more.

The Houston Power Party

Thursday, Feb. 2

Houston Museum of Natural Science

10 p.m.

Tickets start at $100

Buy tickets here

The Houston Power Party is hosted by Houston City Council Member, Larry Green, the Santana Dotson Foundation and the Moran Norris Foundation.

Art, fashion, music and sports will collide for an exciting evening during Super Bowl week. Enjoy multiple interactive experiences throughout the museum, access to one-of-a-kind exhibits, celebrity appearances, theatrical lighting and concert level sound.

Casino Royale “Luv Ya Blue” Red Carpet Experience

A Night with the Houston Oilers

Thursday, Feb. 2

OROA Furniture, 4444 Westheimer

Start at $250

Tickets

Isiah Carey of "The Factor" and Theresa Roemer will host an upscale and exquisite Super Bowl Experience Party celebrating the NFL's greatest with some of Houston's football history. Featured Houston Oiler guests include Warren Moon, Cris Dishman, Leonard "BUBBA" McDowell, Marcus Robertson, Lamar Lathon, Haywood Jeffires, James Williams and more.

The Govenor’s House

Thursday, Feb. 2

9:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Sterling House on Bagby

Tickets start at $25

Buy tickets

Launch Super Bowl weekend in grand style at Sterling House. Enjoy wonderful food and supreme music. The music selector for this event is McLaughlin, former Defensive End with the Tampa bay Buccaneers. This event is an official RNFLPA event.

Super Bowl Party 2017

Thursday, Feb. 2

11 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Avaya Center on Richmond Ave.

$50

For ticket information, click here

Super Bowl LI: Art Edition

Thursday, Feb. 2

7 p.m.

The House

Free admission

Click for information

This fun party is sponsored by Bellaire Rose. Make your plans now to go to The House located on Washington Street near downtown. Reverse happy hour starts at 7 p.m. with a DJ spinning tunes and local artists.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Merlin Olsen Luncheon

Honoring Early Campbell and Bob McNair

Friday, Feb. 3

Marriott Marquis

10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

$1,250

Buy tickets here

The opening event to Super Bowl LI weekend - the Pro Football Hall of Fame Merlin Olsen Luncheon honoring Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell and Houston Texans owner Bob McNair. Enjoy a cocktail reception, seated lunch, and hear stories from Hall of Famers and NFL Legends.

Official Super Bowl Party “Planet New Era”

Friday, Feb. 3

9 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Vrsi

Hosted by Hip Hop artist Bun B

By invitation only

New Era Cap, the official cap of the NFL, will be hosting its official Super Bowl party “Planet New Era” on Friday, February 3. Hip Hop artist Bun B will host and performers include rapper 2Chainz, hip hop group Migos, DJ Ace (Trey Smith/Will Smith’s son) and rapper Lil Uzi Vert.

Celebrity and athlete appearances may include (but not limited to) Chicago Bulls’ Dwyane Wade, Houston Rockets’ James Harden and Buffalo Bills’ Tyrod Taylor.

16th Annual Off the Field Players’ Wives Fashion Show

Friday, Feb. 3

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tootsies

http://offthefieldpwa.org/fashionshow/

Leather & Laces Party

Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4

Hughes Manor Campus

Starts at 9:30 p.m.

info@leatherandlaces.com

The 14th Annual Leather & Laces two-night party at Super Bowl LI will be held at Hughes Manor Campus on Washington Avenue. This party will be one of the hottest places to be during Super Bowl Weekend with more than 3,000 guests expected.

Guests will enjoy hand-rolled sushi, open bars with premium liquors and champagne, hors d'oeuvres and desserts.

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration (a sanctioned event)

Friday, Feb. 3

Lakewood Church

7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25

http://superbowlgospel.com/celebration/

The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is where faith meets football.

The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is the first and only inspirational music event sanctioned by the NFL for Super Bowl LI weekend. NFL players and top artists will join together on stage for uplifting music and inspirational messages.

Guest artists include CeCe Winans, Damien Escobar, Natalie Grant and the Player’s Choir.

Players and Pets Super Bowl Edition “Blackout” Celebrity Party

Friday, Feb. 3

4-8 p.m.

Christian’s Tailgate Bar & Grill

White Oak Drive

$25 General Admission

More information

This event will benefit three Houston animal charities -- School of Wags, Pug Hearts and Mutt Mesh Rescue. Hosted by Houston Radio Legend Jammin Jimmy Olson. This event is not only to raising funds for these charities, but to help promote our national cause of "BLACKING" out animal neglect and homelessness.

16th Annual Celebrity Bowling Players Party

Friday, Feb. 3

BowlMor Lane

6 p.m.

$650

Private gathering

For more information

The 16th Annual Celebrity Bowling Players Party and throw a strike in the fight against child hunger. This Bowl-A-Thon is a private elite gathering includes food, beverage, consumer prizing, sports trivia, entertainment and gifting.

The Barstool Super Bowl Party

Rich’s Houston

Friday, Feb. 3

9 p.m.

2401 San Jacinto St, Houston, TX

Buy tickets here

The Barstool Super Bowl party will feature performances by Ja Rule, Ashanti, Mike Stud and more.

16th Annual Celebrity Flag Football Challenge

NFL sanctioned VIP celebrity flag football game with NFL great Doug Flutie, Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins, and other pro athletes and celebrities.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Rhodes Stadium, Katy

8 a.m.

Purchase tickets

Celebrity Flag Football schedule:

8 a.m. - City of Katy Tailgate Chili Cook-off

Celebrity Chef Cook-off

12 p.m. - Pregame Show Featuring Katy ISD

1 p.m. - Celebrity Flag Football Game featuring pro athletes, celebrities

Purchase tickets

Super Bowl Breakfast

Saturday, Feb. 4

Doors open at 7:30 a.m.

8-10 a.m.

Houston Marriott Marquis

superbowlbreakfast.com

Dress is business casual - jacket and tie not required. The breakfast will be emceed by James Brown, Host of "The NFL Today" and Thursday Night Football, and will include the presentation of the 2017 Bart Starr Award.

Special guests will include:

Tony Dungy , 2-time Super Bowl Champion, Pro Football Hall of Fame

, 2-time Super Bowl Champion, Pro Football Hall of Fame Robert McNair , Owner, Houston Texans

, Owner, Houston Texans Clark Hunt , Owner, Kansas City Chiefs

, Owner, Kansas City Chiefs Roger Staubach , 2-time Super Bowl Champion (VI, XII), Pro Football Hall of Fame

, 2-time Super Bowl Champion (VI, XII), Pro Football Hall of Fame Bruce Matthews , NFL1983 - 2013, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans

, NFL1983 - 2013, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans Brent Jones , San Francisco 49ers, 1988-1998

, San Francisco 49ers, 1988-1998 Derrick Brooks , Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1995-2008

, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1995-2008 Curtis Martin , NFL, 1995-2006

, NFL, 1995-2006 Troy Vincent , NFL, 1992-2006

, NFL, 1992-2006 Aeneas Williams , NFL, 1991 - 2004

, NFL, 1991 - 2004 Anthony Munoz, Cincinnati Bengals, 1980 - 1992

Leigh Steinberg Party

Saturday, Feb. 4

1-4 p.m.

Hughes Manor

By Invitation Only

Sports agent Leigh Steinberg will host his 30th annual Super Bowl Party at Hughes Manor on Saturday, February 4th. NFL owners, general managers, coaches, celebrities, entertainers, politicians, corporate CEOs, and more are invited to this event.

NFL Honors

Saturday, Feb. 4

The Wortham Center

7 p.m.

The night before Super Bowl LI, the NFL salutes its best players and plays from the 2016 season with "NFL Honors." This star-studded event will be held in downtown Houston at The Wortham Center.

The NFL’s end of season awards are announced at this event, along with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017 that will be inducted in July in Canton, Ohio.

The 2017 MAXIM Party

Saturday, Feb. 4

Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land

8 p.m.

Guest tickets start at $750

By invitation only

TheMaximEvents.com

Party guests will experience an immersive experience with art, fashion and music celebrating the big game. The event will feature headline performers and special guest talent and will be filled with A-List celebrities, VIPs, tastemakers and athletes. By invitation only.

The Super Bowl Taste of the NFL

Saturday, Feb. 4

University of Houston

Starts at 7 p.m.

$700

tasteofthenfl.com

You don't want to miss the 26th Annual Taste of the NFL on Saturday, February 4th at the University of Houston. Enjoy a night of food, football and fun. All proceeds of the event benefit the Houston Food Bank. Guests can purchase tickets here.

The “Extravaganza of Stars”

Saturday, Feb. 4

Blackburn Estate

6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

$1,500

Buy tickets here

The pre-game “Extravaganza of Stars” will celebrate the Houston art world to benefit Historical Texas Treasures. Hosts Joanne King Herring, Buzz Aldrin along with Royals Prince Piotr Galitzine, Archduchess Maria Anna of Austria, and Princess Tatiana Galitzine will be joined by the following superstars.

Buzz Aldrin - Astronaut Buzz Aldrin is the last living member of the first moon landing

- Astronaut Buzz Aldrin is the last living member of the first moon landing George Foreman - two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist

- two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist ​​Clay Walker - Platinum country music artist

- Platinum country music artist ​ Booker T - multi-championship professional wrestler, TV star, WWE Hall of Famer

- multi-championship professional wrestler, TV star, WWE Hall of Famer ​Jordin Sparks – American Idol winner, Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and actress

8th Annual Big Game Big Give Charity Event

Party hosted by Josh Brolin and David Schwimmer

Celebrity poker tournament with performance by Common

Saturday, Feb. 4

6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Held at home of Michael and Lisa HoltHouse

For tickets, email BGBGtickets@givingback.org

Charitable proceeds from the Big Give Charity Event benefit Lemonade Day, which focuses on serving the community with proactive programs designed to teach life skills, character & entrepreneurship, to receive a large portion of the night’s proceeds.

The invitation-only event will include celebrities and sports legends, including Arian Foster, Adrian Peterson, Terrell Owens, Emmitt Smith, and Ricky Williams.

Guests will enjoy A-List entertainment, live and silent auctions and great food and drink. The evening will include an after-party with a celebrity poker tournament hosted by Jamie Gold, the World Series of Poker Champion and winner of the largest event in history with a 90 million dollar prize pool, and the most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps. Visit http://thegivingbackfund.org/bgbg2016/

Glitz & Gridiron Party

Saturday, Feb. 4

Buffalo Soldiers National Museum

9 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Tickets start at $30

Contact Info: info@glitzandgridiron.com

Buy tickets here

Fashion, music and sports collide at The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum for the Glitz & Gridiron Party. On Thursday, Feb 2, the HBCU Fashion Show will feature HBCU Alumni showcasing Houston's Boutiques and Designers. On Saturday, Feb 4 "Glitz & Gridiron" will have music from various national and local DJ’s mixing everyone’s favorite tunes.

Glitz & Gridiron is the Official party of the HBCU Fashion Show.

Playboy Party

Saturday, February 4

The Spire

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

$250 and up

Buy tickets here

The Big Game Weekend :: TAO Takeover with special guest headliner tba.

The Professional Football Players Mothers Association Gala

Saturday, Feb. 4

8 p.m.– 1 a.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton at Greenway Plaza

$100 per person

www.pf.pma.org

Texas Size Super Bowl Party with Special Guest Morris Chestnut

Saturday, Feb. 4

Doubletree Hotel Greenway Plaza

http://www.texassizesuperbowl.com/

Party like a rock star at one of Houston’s hottest pre-game celebrations with Actor Morris Chestnut. He has appeared in numerous feature films including Boyz n the Hood and on television series including Rosewood.

Lil Wayne & Celebrity Friends “Undisputed” 2017 Super Bowl Party

Saturday, Feb. 4

Ayva Center, Richmond Avenue

9 p.m.

Buy tickets here

Join Lil Wayne and celebrity friends for his live 2017 Pre-Super Bowl LI party at the Ayva Center on Richmond Avenue. Limited early bird tickets are available. Reservations recommended for VIP sections. Full lineup of friends is to be announced.

Recording artist Lil Wayne performs during the Maxim Party on Treasure Island. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

Rolling Stone LIVE: Houston Big Game Bash

Saturday, Feb. 4

Museum of Fine Arts (MFA)

9 p.m.

rollingstone.com/biggameweekend

Rolling Stone will host one of the hottest, most exclusive events on Super Bowl weekend. Rolling Stone's sixth annual big game bash will be held at the Museum of Fine Arts (MFAH) in Houston’s Museum District. The event will host celebrities, athletes, and influencers with performances by some of today's hottest artists. Will welcome A-List talent, such as Grammy nominated producer Diplo and hip-hop legend Nas.

NFL Alumni Official Game Day Brunch

Sunday, Feb. 5

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

$500 General Admission

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Click for information

NFL Alumni is teaming up with Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, to throw a pre-game brunch on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Players Tailgate Houston 2017

Sunday, Feb. 5

Mike Calvert Toyota

12 p.m.

$699

bullseyeeventgroup.com

Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri is the 2017 Players Tailgate chef at the Super Bowl in Houston. The Players Tailgate is destined to be one of the hottest pre-game VIP parties and is located 1.5 blocks from the main entrance of NRG Stadium.

Tailgate guests will enjoy a pavilion lined space filled with tables and white leather furniture. Watch ESPN’s pre-game coverage on large LED monitors while enjoying this great social event. It is an amazing experience for football fans young and old!

Club Cle’ Big Game Weekend

Feb. 2-5

Club Cle'

9 p.m.

clehouston.com/

Club Cle’ in downtown Houston has announced a big game weekend celebration for Super Bowl LI with well known DJs including Vice, Tiesto, Skrillex, DJ Snake, and an after-hours party on February 5 with Nightmare.

Five Days of Super Bowl Parties at the Mansion

Wednesday, Feb. 1 – Sunday, Feb 5

Private Gated Location

Starting at $150 per day

Buy tickets here

A week of Super Bowl parties and special events starting Feb. 1. Guests will enjoy 14 hours per day inside an exclusive/gated location with also an outside enclosed tent providing music, open bar and VIP areas. The "Property" is located on 1.5 acres (address listed on your confirmation after ticket purchase.)

An AfroCaribbean Super Bowl

Saturday, Feb. 4

Midtown/Galleria Venue tba

4-10 p.m.

Register here

The best DJs from across the country will be spinning Afrobeats, Soca, Dancehall and Hip-hop for an international Super Bowl vibe.

Superstar Saturday

The Square at Memorial City Mall

Saturday, Feb. 4

3-11 p.m.

FREE

Family friendly. Enjoy a little rookies training camp and end zone celebration dance off like the pros. Don’t miss a live interview and autograph signing with former Houston Oiler, Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, as well a performance of his famed ‘funky chicken’ end zone dance.

Ultimate Big Game Watch Party

The Square at Memorial City Mall

Sunday, Feb. 5

3-9 p.m.

FREE

Family friendly. Guests are welcome to bring their blankets, chairs and friends to cheer on their favorite team.

Woric 400 Men’s Super Bowl Party

Sunday, Feb. 5

Word of Restoration International Church, Rosharon

5-9 p.m.

FREE event

Tickets

All men are invited to attend a special Super Bowl Party hosted by the 400 Men's Ministry.

The Biggest Super Bowl Watch Party

Sunday, Feb. 5

Ballroom @Bayou Place

Door open 2:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25

More information

Watch the game on big screen TVs, drink specials, celebrity Djs, special invited surprise guests and NFL players, balcony view of the city.

Houston Super Bowl Party

Sunday, Feb. 5

Omni Houston Hotel – Galleria

Black Swan Club and Nest VIP Room

3-11 p.m.

$300

Click for tickets

Texas Tailgate 51

Sunday, Feb. 5

Crowne Plaza NRG Stadium

12:30-4:30 p.m.

$450

Visit www.texastailgate51.com

Tailgate 51 is the ultimate pre-game hospitality event prior to Super Bowl 51. Located steps from the gates of NRG Stadium and is hosted by former Cowboys and 3-time Super Bowl Champion Daryl "Moose" Johnston. Celebrity guests making appearances include former and current NFL players plus live entertainment!

Houston Official Tailgate Party Pre-Super Game LI

Sunday, Feb. 5

8510 Kirby Drive

1:30-4:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $899

Buy tickets

This private tailgate will feature great food, Hollywood celebrity guests and football fun for the Super Pre-Game 2017. Luxury tent located across the street from NRG, upscale buffet, unlimited bar, games and other activities. Big screen televisions and celebrity appearances. Visit www.houstontailgateparty.com

“Super Bowl LI” Brunch | Mixer

Sunday, Feb. 5

10 a.m.

Benjy’s on Washington

$70-$140

Ticket information

Premier networking brunch at a 5-star restaurant. Sip endless mimosas, network and receive distinct gifts from sponsors. Come dressed to impress.

Theta Chi Super-Que Bowl Party

Sunday, Feb. 5

4 p.m.

$30 General Admission

Ticket info.

Theta Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will host a party at the CWA Union Hall located at 1730 Jefferson Street. Presale tickets only.

Houston Professional Sports

Houston Rockets Game

Tuesday, January 31

Houston Rockets-Sacramento Kings

Toyota Center

7 p.m.

HoustonToyotaCenter.com

Houston Rockets Game

Thursday, February 2

Houston Rockets-Atlanta Hawks

Toyota Center

7 p.m.

HoustonToyotaCenter.com

Houston Rockets Game

Friday, February 3

Houston Rockets-Chicago Bulls

Toyota Center

7 p.m.

HoustonToyotaCenter.com

UFC Fight Night

Saturday, February 4

UFC Fight Night Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie

Toyota Center

7 p.m.

HoustonToyotaCenter.com

KHOU.com will keep this list of Super Bowl LI parties and events updated on a daily basis. Visit the Super Bowl section on KHOU.com for the latest headlines for the big event on and off the field.

