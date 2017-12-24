'You should be ashamed': Richard Sherman calls out doubting Seahawks fans

Injured cornerback Richard Sherman of the Seattle Seahawks smiles from the sidelines before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at CenturyLink Field on December 3, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr /Getty Images) (Photo: Otto Greule Jr, 2017 Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks kept their playoff hopes alive Sunday with a 21-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Injured Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman then promptly called out fans who doubted their team following last week's 42-7 blowout loss to the L.A. Rams.

"1 win away from another 10 win season!" Sherman tweeted. "The fans that have turned on players and coaches. You should be ashamed of yourself. This team has overcome Tons of adversity and shown incredible resolve. There are teams out there that haven’t had a winning season in years. Be grateful."

Adversity, indeed. In addition to not having Sherman for half the season, the Seahawks have also been without strong safety Kam Chancellor and defensive end Cliff Avril. They've also struggled to produce any kind of running attack and kicker Blair Walsh has been inconsistent.

The Seahawks still need to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Seattle next week, and hope the Atlanta Falcons lose to the Carolina Panthers. A Seahawks loss or a Falcons win will eliminate Seattle from the postseason for the first time since 2011.

