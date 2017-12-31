Win and get help or go home: Previewing Seahawks season finale

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald runs a route through Seattle Seahawks defenders during the second half at University of Phoenix Stadium. Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matt Kartozian, Matt Kartozian)

The Seahawks have been in playoff mode for some weeks now. The NFC has been turbulent and competitive and entering the last week of the season, Seattle needs two simple things to advance to the postseason: a win at home against Arizona, and a Carolina victory over Atlanta. But only one of those is within the Seahawks’ control, and it’s easier said than done.

This week, Arizona head coach Bruce Arians called CenturyLink the Cardinals’ “home field” due to their recent success here, which is probably posted on every Seahawk locker. While he’s overstating things, his words aren’t without merit. The Cardinals have won three out of their last five games in Seattle, by a combined 17 points. In their two losses, however, they were outscored 77-3. It also seems to have slipped Arians’ mind that Seattle has not lost in Glendale since 2012, outscoring the Cardinals 133-56.

But the real question is, can a Cardinals team that has already been eliminated play spoiler for a Seahawks team that is on the cusp of the playoffs?

It’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility. Usually invulnerable at home, Seattle has dropped three games at home this year. Arizona has been dreadful on the road, only winning two games. Their road losses include allowing Tom Savage to pass for 230 yards and two touchdowns, and beatdowns by the Rams and Eagles.

Even with a depleted secondary, Seattle should hold its own against Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton, who has averaged only a 51.2 completion percentage. Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, still defying age, is Arizona’s only true weapon. Fitzgerald leads the team with 1,101 yards – the next closest is JJ Nelson, with 490. Their leading rusher is the ghost of Adrian Peterson, who is now on the injured reserve.

The Cardinals’ defense is still there – 6th in the league in yards allowed – but they have allowed a lot of points, which isn’t good when the offense doesn’t score much. The unit has also been hampered by injuries and hasn’t been the dominant force it has been in previous years. It has improved since the last time these two teams met, and the defensive line is still very good, which is certainly a threat to the still-porous Seahawks offensive line.

Seattle isn’t without issues, but after a good showing in Dallas, and one that didn’t result in any new injuries, there may be stability in Seattle. If the defense is competent, Russell Wilson does Russell Wilson things, and the run game continues to show signs of life, it might be time to scoreboard watch the Panthers and Falcons.

