Talking to Seahawks legend and Hall of Fame-electee Kenny Easley

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Activities impacted by heat and haze
-
Police: Portland man hit while on sidewalk
-
KGW Sunrise forecast: 8-4-17
-
Air pollution from BC wildfires worsens in Portland
-
KGW 11 p.m. forecast 8-3-17
-
How to make a DIY air conditioner
-
TriMet battling heat and network issues
-
Teen swimmer presumed drowned off Sauvie Island
-
Canadian smoke covers Portland area
-
Police: Man runs over kids in Salem, tries to leave scene
More Stories
-
Westerly winds may blow some BC fire smoke out of…Aug. 2, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
-
Portland should drop below 100 degrees after warmest…Jul 29, 2017, 2:56 p.m.
-
Man walking on sidewalk seriously injured in Gresham…Aug. 3, 2017, 10:12 p.m.