Seahawks hire Ken Norton Jr. as defensive coordinator, according to wife

Dec 21, 2014; Glendale, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr. against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks have hired Ken Norton Jr. as their new defensive coordinator. That's according to Norton's wife who told KING 5's Alex Rozier that Norton has signed a 3-year deal to be the new DC.

NFL Network's Mike Garofalo also reported the Seahawks were likely to reach out to Norton for the job.

Norton replaces Kris Richard, who is still under contract. It's not immediately clear what is next for Richard, but there were multiple reports in the last week that Richard was advised that he could seek other opportunities.

Norton was Seattle's linebackers coach from 2010-2014. This will be his second stint as a defensive coordinator. He held that role most recently with the Oakland Raiders.

Norton was introduced last week as the San Francisco 49ers linebackers coach and assistant head coach. But after talking to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, he returns to Seattle.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan released this statement:

"Last week, Ken was presented with an opportunity to once again coordinate a defense. Because of how we feel about Ken as a coach, we understand and respect his desire to pursue the position.”

The news comes two days after reports that the Seahawks will hire Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator.

The hirings of Schottenheimer and Norton has not been officially announced by the Seahawks. The Seahawks say they cannot confirm as of Monday afternoon.

© 2018 KING-TV