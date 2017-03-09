Steven Hauschka to sign with Bills

Dec 24, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks kicker Steven Hauschka kicks an extra point against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field. Arizona defeated Seattle, 34-31. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

SEATTLE -- Kicker Steven Hauschka will not be in a Seahawks uniform in 2017.

Hauschka reached terms on a reported 4-year, $12.4 million deal with the Buffalo Bills as free agency began Thursday afternoon. It ends his six-year run in Seattle.

The Seahawks were already prepared for the departure. They signed former Vikings kicker Blair Walsh in February.

Hauschka came to the Seahawks in 2011 and became a fan favorite with the nickname "Hausch Money." He's currently third in NFL history with an 87.2% field goal accuracy.

He connected on 89% of his field goals with the Seahawks. At one point, he went on a streak of 28 consecutive field goals made over a span of 11 games between 2014 and 2015.

But like many other kickers, he struggled on extra points in 2016 -- the year after the NFL moved the spot back to make the one-point conversion more challenging. Hauschka tied for the NFL lead with six missed extra points and added another in the playoffs.

