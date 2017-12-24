Seahawks stay alive with 21-12 win over Cowboys

Bradley McDougald #30 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after a missed field goal by the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at AT&T Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2017 Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas - Justin Coleman put Seattle in front for good with a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown and the Seahawks won a playoff elimination game against Dallas, beating the Cowboys 21-12 on Sunday in Ezekiel Elliott's return from a six-game suspension.

The Seahawks can now reach their sixth consecutive postseason with a win next Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals, combined with an Atlanta Falcons loss to the Carolina Panthers. A Falcons win or a Seahawks loss will eliminate Seattle.



Dak Prescott threw two interceptions and the Dallas offense didn't score a touchdown despite the reunion with his backfield mate, the one he shared a remarkable rookie season with a year ago when Cowboys had an NFC-best 13 wins.



Now Dallas (8-7) is eliminated from the postseason with the end of its three-game winning streak, and the Seahawks (9-6) still have a chance to keep their five-year playoff streak alive after Russell Wilson threw for two touchdowns despite a career-low 93 yards passing.



Coleman gave Seattle a 14-9 lead in the third quarter when he reached down to catch Prescott's badly overthrown pass to Elliott and ran untouched 30 yards for a touchdown.



The Seahawks were eliminated in the NFC West race by the Los Angeles Rams' 27-23 win at Tennessee. But they can still make the postseason with some help despite gaining just 136 total yards - their fewest since getting 135 in a 14-9 win over the St. Louis Rams in 2013.



