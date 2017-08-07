Seahawks sign tackle Darrell Brown to add depth to offensive line

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Ryan Higgins (14) and offensive lineman Darrell Brown (75) celebrate scoring a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Michael C. Johnson, Michael C. Johnson)

The Seattle Seahawks announced another roster move, signing offensive lineman Darrell Brown and waiving safety Jordan Simone to make room on the 90-man active roster.

The Seahawks’ public relations department tweeted the news Monday morning.

Brown, a rookie tackle out of Louisiana Tech, brings much-needed depth to the offensive line that has been hindered by injuries throughout the first week of camp.

Germain Ifedi has not returned to practice since his fight with Frank Clark last Thursday. Rookie Justin Senior remains on the team’s physically unable to perform list and has yet to participate. Tackle Robert Myers suffered a “little tweak” and has also been sidelined from practice.

Talked Seahawks OL a short while ago. Expectations here are this group is coming together. pic.twitter.com/GrAOIhZNGK — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 7, 2017

For Lousiana Tech, Brown started the last two seasons at left tackle. He spent rookie minicamp with the Jets as a tryout player.

Simone attended local Skyline High School in Sammamish. Undrafted out of Arizona State, he was signed to the Seahawks roster in May.



