Seahawks safety Earl Thomas says he's not retiring

SEATTLE -- Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas confirmed Saturday he will not retire and will come back next season.

Thomas tweeted the news Saturday night, hours after the Seahawks lost to the Cardinals 34-31.

I'll def be back next year.. — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) December 25, 2016



It was a tweet three weeks ago that had Seahawks fans concerned Thomas might hang up his cleats. He suffered a broken leg in a win over the Carolina Panthers, which ended his season. By halftime of that game, he was tweeting he would consider retirement.

This game has been so good to me no regrets.. A lot is running through my mind including retirement thanks for all the prayers. — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) December 5, 2016

