Seahawks, RB Charles have 'strong mutual interest': Report

Oct 4, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles (25) carries the ball in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Aaron Doster, Aaron Doster)

SEATTLE -- The Seahawks and former Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles have "strong mutual interest" as NFL free agency begins Thursday. That's according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Chiefs released Charles, a four-time Pro Bowl running back, last week in a salary cap move. Charles, 30, is the Chiefs’ all-time rushing leader, but injuries have slowed him down. He tore his left ACL in 2011 and the right ACL in 2015. He played in just eight of 32 games the past two seasons. That made the $6 million he was due in 2017 too high a price for Kansas City.

But when healthy, he's one of the most productive backs in the league.

Signing Charles would bring some veteran help to the Seahawks' backfield. Thomas Rawls is entering his third year, and C.J. Prosise is coming off his rookie season. But like Charles, both struggled with injuries last season. Head coach Pete Carroll said last week that the competition is open to determine the starter.

Rapoport says Charles is dealing with a personal matter at the moment, but will visit the Seahawks as soon as he's ready.

