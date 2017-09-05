Seahawks quietly roll out alternate logo

An alternate logo appearing on the Seattle Seahawks Twitter account.

Surprise, Seahawks fans. It appears the team has adopted an alternate logo.

There wasn't a lot of fanfare. The team unveiled it very quietly, posting the logo as its profile image on Twitter.

After 41 seasons of seeing the hawk from the side, the face of the bird is seen head-on.

The logo was also spotted on player caps over the weekend.

@sportslogosnet is this a new Seahawks alternate logo? pic.twitter.com/FDhb9k8eLX — Chris Conte (@ChrisConte79) September 5, 2017

Whether we will see this around CenturyLink Field remains to be seen. There is usually a long process with the NFL for changing uniform designs. There is speculation this might be a marketing push to sell more apparel.

Several other NFL teams have more than one logo, most notably the Baltimore Ravens, While they have the raven head with a "B" on it on their helmets, a team crest is painted on the 50-yard-line at their home stadium.





