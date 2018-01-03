Seahawks ink kicker Jason Myers to a future contract

Oct 15, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Jason Myers (2) reacts after missing a field goal attempt during the second quarter of a football game against the Los Angeles Rams. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

It took the Seahawks just three days into their offseason to sign a new kicker to compete for a place on the roster. On Wednesday, Seattle inked kicker Jason Myers to a future contract.

With Blair Walsh’s missed field goal to end the season, the Seahawks will likely bid him adieu and the kicker will explore free agency.

Myers, 26, brings a bit of a veteran presence to Seattle’s kicking game, although he isn’t without his issues as well. The kicker spent the last two and a half seasons with the Jaguars before his release in October after missing two of three field goals Week 6 against the Rams.

Through six games played in 2017, Myers made 11 of 15 field goal tries. Myers has completed 81 percent of his attempts over his career with a long of 58 yards.

The Seahawks also announced they have signed fullback Jalston Fowler to a future contract. Fowler joined Seattle’s practice squad in December after spending time with the Titans, who had selected him in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.



