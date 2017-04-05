Seahawks GM: Richard Sherman trade talk 'news is real'

Cornerback Richard Sherman #25 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before facing the Atlanta Falcons at CenturyLink Field on October 16, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) (Photo: Otto Greule Jr, 2016 Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider said Wednesday "What you've seen lately in the news is real" when it comes to the reports that the team is receiving interest in trading for superstar cornerback Richard Sherman.

And that statement comes the same day as a report that the New England Patriots may be interested in acquiring Sherman. The Boston Herald, citing a source, says there is a chance Sherman lands with the Patriots if their star corner, Malcolm Butler, leaves via free agency or a trade. If a deal were to happen, it would come in the three weeks leading up to the start of the NFL Draft on April 27.

But Schneider, speaking to 710 ESPN Seattle before the Herald story broke, says trade talk does not mean the Seahawks will move him.

"I don't know if anything would ever happen, but like I tell people all the time, 98 percent of the deals that we're involved with, we don't follow through with. But at least we've opened that door, gone down the road and seen what's behind Door A or Door B," Schneider said.

Schneider said the trade talks started at the NFL Scouting Combine. He also said there has been open communication with Sherman and that the star corner is aware of what is going on.

"This isn't a secret like this just came out of nowhere. People find things out and we're not going to lie to each other and we're not going to BS each other. It's going to be all laid out, and like I said, that doesn't happen everywhere. We have open lines of communication between our coaching staff and our player personnel staff. It goes through player development, it goes through our sports science group. There's a lot going on there," said Schneider.

710 ESPN Seattle's Gee Scott said last week that Sherman told him that he didn't want to leave Seattle, but realizes such things happen in the business.

Sherman has two years left on his contract. His cap hit will be $13.6 million in 2017 and $13.2 million in 2018. But according to OverTheCap.com, the Seahawks could save $9.2 million against the cap this season and $11 million next season if he is traded.

Sherman remains one of the top corners in the league, but some encounters on-and-off the field created tensions last season. Sherman lashed out, apparently at defensive coordinator Kris Richard, after the defense gave up a big play during an October game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Then against the Los Angeles Rams in December, Sherman got upset at coaches after a failed Seahawks pass attempt from the 1-yard line. It harkened back to the Super Bowl XLIX loss in which Russell Wilson was intercepted at the 1-yard line, ending the game.

Sherman also got into a verbal altercation with 710 ESPN Seattle host Jim Moore lsat December during a press conference that was attended by dozens of media members. Sherman was heard, and recorded, telling Moore "I'll ruin your career" and threatened to have Moore's credentials revoked. After that, Sherman no longer took part in his weekly press conference. He would later dispute reporting of the exchange, saying "Who was there? Did anybody see it? Who was there? Who said it?"

It was revealed after the 2016 season that Sherman played the second half of the year with an MCL injury in his knee, but it was never listed on the weekly injury report.

