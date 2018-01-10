Seahawks fire offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell: Report

Darrell Bevell, December 6, 2015. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) (Photo: Adam Bettcher, 2015 Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell has been fired after seven seasons with the team, ProFootballTalk reported late Tuesday night, citing a source informed of the decision.

Bevell has been calling the plays for the Seahawks offense all throughout Russell Wilson and Doug Baldwin's impressive careers. But he has also been a target for frustrated fans who feel the offense can do more, often charging to social media with the hashtag #FireBevell.

Bevell's playcalling helped put Seattle at or near the top of the league in rushing from 2012-2015, but much of that was also due to the presence of running back Marshawn Lynch, Wilson's scrambling ability, and an offensive line that was better in the earlier half of Bevell's tenure. Seattle also finished fourth in the league in total offense in 2015.

But Seattle fell to 23rd in rushing in 2017, with Wilson leading the team on the ground with 586 yards. The next closest player was running back Mike Davis with 240 yards. The Seahawks finished 15th out of 32 teams in total offense last season.

The Seahawks missed the playoffs for the first time since Bevell's first season in Seattle.

It was the Seahawks' final offensive play of Super Bowl XLIX three years ago that drew the most heat from Seahawks fans. With the ball at the one-yard line in the final seconds and needing a touchdown to win, Seattle did not hand the ball to the bruising Lynch. Instead, Wilson threw the now infamous interception that left people across the league scratching their heads and the New England Patriots with their fourth Lombardi Trophy.

Head coach Pete Carroll tried to take the heat for the call, but much of the blame was still put on Bevell's shoulders.

