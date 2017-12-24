Seahawks' Earl Thomas tells Cowboys coach Jason Garrett 'come get me'

(Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn, USA TODAY Sports Images)

The Seattle Seahawks eliminated the Dallas Cowboys from the playoff race on Sunday afternoon, but that doesn’t mean Texas native Earl Thomas doesn’t want to play for the Cowboys one day.

According to John Machota of Dallas Morning News, the Pro Bowl safety ran into the Cowboys locker room following the 21-12 win to let coach Jason Garrett know he would consider playing in a Dallas uniform if the team pursued him.

“If ya’ll have the chance, come get me,” Thomas said to Garrett as the two parties entered the Dallas locker room.

Earl Thomas went into Cowboys locker room to talk with Dez. Earl to Garrett: “If y’all have the chance, come get me.” pic.twitter.com/RiGkHB1JsX — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 25, 2017

Thomas was asked by reporters what he meant in his exchange with Garrett following the game

“I went to the locker room and talked to Dez and I saw coach Garrett and you know, I’ve always been a Cowboys fan growing up,” Thomas said. “But the biggest thing when I say come get me is—I don’t literally mean come get me now. I’m still in the prime of my career. I still want to be here. But when Seattle kicks me to the curb, please, the Cowboys come get me.”

Thomas is just one game away from facing the final year of his Seahawks contract and continues to be one of the NFL’s elite safeties. He was named to his sixth Pro Bowl appearance through eight seasons on Tuesday.

With teammate Kam Chancellor potentially contemplating retirement, the idea that the Legion of Boom could split in the next couple seasons certainly doesn’t sweeten Thomas’ decision to stay.

The fact that Thomas pursued Garrett isn’t the news Seahawks fans neccesarily want to hear, but it might just hint at where Thomas’ future could lie if Seattle doesn’t put a plan into place to keep him past the 2018 season.

