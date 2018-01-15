Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane arrested for suspicion of DUI

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane (20) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane was arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence Sunday morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Lane was pulled over on eastbound I-90 on Mercer Island around 2:13 a.m. King County jail records show Lane was booked at 5:30 a.m. and released under his own recognizance just after 9:20 a.m.

More information about Lane’s arrest, including blood alcohol levels or possible blood test results, were not immediately available.

Lane tweeted about the arrest Monday morning, but later deleted the tweets.

"Why ppl judge you by what they hear but not by what they know !!!" Lane tweeted.

"A failed DUI is 0.08 right ? I blew 0.03 why was still arrest !!! I'll Leave it at that," Lane tweeted.

The Seahawks have not commented on the arrest.

