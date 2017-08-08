Seahawks CB Jeremy Lane 'is on fire right now,' Pete Carroll says

January 1, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane (20) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada)

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremey Lane is battling for a starting position. With last year’s man opposite Richard Sherman, DeShawn Shead, likely out for the foreseeable future as he recovers from his ACL and meniscus injury, the competition for his spot is wide open.

Lane has been the frontrunner to replace Shead throughout the offseason, and coach Pete Carroll has seen a real change in the cornerback heading into his sixth season.

“He made a big shift in his mentality and his approach,” Carroll said at the start of training camp. “He is so serious. He studied so much. He has applied himself in his conditioning work, his strength work, his focus on the field. He has been fantastic. You ask anyone in the program and they will tell you Jeremy Lane is on fire right now.

“I think he sees the opportunity and he wants to go for it and he wants to own it and we couldn’t ask for more.”

Carroll explained he often sees the mental “shift” around the age of 25, and at 27, Lane is finally coming into his own.

“But there is a shift that happens sometimes in terms of maturity, we see it all the time,” Carroll explained. “He knows it happened. He knows. He sees things differently. He is looking at the world a little different. He has just continued to grow up.

“When you stick with guys, you see this happen all the time, all of our guys have gone through it and thankfully for him and for all of us that he is ready to bring his very best right now.”

Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard has also seen a change in Lane since last year and echoed Carroll’s thoughts on the cornerback.

“I think it’s just a maturity level,” Richard explained on Friday after practice. “Each and every single year, nobody comes back the same and for him, it’s been his level of maturity. He’s always had the ability to go up there and do what we needed for him to do and it’s just awesome to watch him grow as a man.”

Who gets the starting nod alongside Sherman remains the burning question. Rookie Shaquill Griffin and veteran Neiko Thorpe, who has taken on a much bigger role with the team, are keeping the competition tight.

