Report: Seahawks reach deal with RB Eddie Lacy

Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy (27) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Green Bay won 34-27. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks agreed to terms with former Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy Tuesday. That's according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, citing sources.

It's reported to be a one-year deal worth $5.55 million.

Lacy had monster years in 2013 and 2014 for the Packers, rushing for 2,317 yards and 20 touchdowns. But his production fell off the last couple of years as he's battled with his weight, rushing for just over 1,100 yards and three scores. He missed the final 11 games of 2016 with a foot injury.

There are reports Lacy reached 267 pounds last season although he was listed at 235. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll reportedly said Tuesday he'd like to see Lacy in the 240-pound range.

Carroll did not contradict @BobMcGinn report on Lacy's weight. "This is a hard time for him because he’s working some rehab right now." — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) March 14, 2017

Carroll said at the NFL Scouting Combine that incumbents Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise, who also battled injuries last season, will compete for the starting running back job. Lacy, a former starter himself, will surely join that battle.

And the Seahawks may not be done. Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter report former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles will still meet with the team despite the Lacy signing.

The Seahawks on Monday lost out in the sweepstakes for former Packers guard T.J. Lang. After visiting Seattle, he signed a deal with the Detroit Lions.

Pete Carroll on @710ESPNSeattle on T.J. Lang: "We thought we had him." Said team isn't done with OL, but not many starters available. — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) March 14, 2017

