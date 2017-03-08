Post-combine mock drafts: Who do Seahawks pick and where does UW's Ross go?

Wide receiver John Ross of Washington runs the 40-yard dash in an unofficial record time of 4.22 seconds during day four of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2017 Getty Images)

SEATTLE -- The NFL Scouting Combine is over, so a new flurry of mock drafts is coming out.

Washington Huskies receiver John Ross is getting extra attention after setting a new combine record in the 40-yard dash at 4.22 seconds. (Watch it again) Many mock drafts have him and cornerback Sidney Jones going in the first round.

And then there's the Seahawks. Most draft experts are saying what Seahawks fans already know -- they need an offensive lineman with that first pick. But a few think some help for the Legion of Boom is needed.

Here is a sampling of some mock drafts that have been updated since the combine.

Seattle Seahawks (picking at No. 26)

Nate Davis, USA TODAY: Cam Robinson, T, Alabama

Emily Kaplan, MMQB: Ryan Ramczyk, OL, Wisconsin

SB Nation: Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky

Rob Rang, CBS Sports: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

Dave Brugler, CBS Sports: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report: Ryan Ramczyk, OL, Wisconsin

WalterFootball.com: Jabrill Peppers, S/LB, Michigan

John Ross, WR, Washington

Nate Davis, USA TODAY: Tennessee Titans at No. 5

Emily Kaplan, MMQB: Tennessee Titans at No. 18

SB Nation: Cincinnati Bengals at No. 9

Rob Rang, CBS Sports: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 19

Dave Brugler, CBS Sports: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 19

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report: Baltimore Ravens at No. 16

WalterFootball.com: Denver Broncos at No. 20

Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

Nate Davis, USA TODAY: New Orleans Saints at No. 11

Emily Kaplan, MMQB: Philadelphia Eagles at No. 14

Rob Rang, CBS Sports: Dallas Cowboys at No. 28

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Indianapolis Colts at No. 15

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report: Oakland Raiders at No. 24

WalterFootball.com: Arizona Cardinals at No. 13

Budda Baker, S, Washington

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Washington Redskins at No. 17





