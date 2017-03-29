Marshawn Lynch 'entertaining' idea of return, Pete Carroll says

Nov 22, 2015; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) sits on the bench during the fourth quarter of a 29-13 Seattle victory against the San Francisco 49ers. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says he talked to Marshawn Lynch 10 days ago and said the mercurial running back does have an interest in returning to the playing field.

But it likely won't be in a Seahawks uniform.

"I know that he is somewhat entertaining the thought of (returning). I can't tell you how strong it is. You've got to talk to him. And that chance isn't happening," Carroll told reporters at the NFL owners meetings Wednesday. "The mentality to play this game the way he plays the game, he has to really be invested and ready. He goes deep when he plays and whether or not that's still in him, the burn is still there, I couldn't tell that from talking to him."

If he does come out of retirement, Lynch would still be under contract with the Seahawks for two more seasons. Reports indicate his hometown Oakland Raiders would have an interest in Lynch, but that would require the Seahawks to trade or release Lynch.

But Carroll reportedly said "he's retired" when asked if Lynch might play for Seattle again. Carroll said he didn't know if the Seahawks would release or trade Lynch.

Lynch will be 31 when the 2017 season starts. The average NFL running back is normally finished by their mid-to-late 20s.

​Lynch struggled in his final season in Seattle in 2015, missing nine games due to injury and averaging 3.8 yards per carry.

