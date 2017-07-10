KGW
Original Legion of Boom reunite for Kam Chancellor's wedding

Joel Knip , KING 6:38 AM. PDT July 10, 2017

Seahawks safety and big hitter Kam Chancellor is turned into a softy for love today.  Chancellor reportedly got married to his long-time girlfriend in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The founding member of the Legion of Boom reunited the original L.O.B. for the ceremony.

Chancellor married model and actress Tiffany Luce.

 

The Pro Bowl safety popped the question after the Buffalo Bills game in November.

