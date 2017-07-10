Original Legion of Boom reunite for Kam Chancellor's wedding

Nov 17, 2013; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) participates in pregame warmups against the Minnesota Vikings at CenturyLink Field. (Photo: KING)

Seahawks safety and big hitter Kam Chancellor is turned into a softy for love today. Chancellor reportedly got married to his long-time girlfriend in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The founding member of the Legion of Boom reunited the original L.O.B. for the ceremony.

Congratulations @Kam_Chancellor !!!! So very happy for you! Very cool to see all the LOB!! #Blessings pic.twitter.com/c1utuf1voF — That Seahawk Gal (@Teresa4ever12) July 8, 2017

Chancellor married model and actress Tiffany Luce.

👑 A post shared by Kameron Chancellor (@bambamkam) on Jul 8, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

The Pro Bowl safety popped the question after the Buffalo Bills game in November.

She Said Yes!!! 🍸💎 Ya don't know how happy I am for my brother @bambamkam & new sister @tiffanyluce I love ya man Congrats.... Kam that was slick how you pulled that off bro you the illest... A post shared by Giavanni Ruffin (@giavanniruffin) on Nov 7, 2016 at 11:47pm PST

