Carroll on rookie CB Shaquill Griffin: 'I am pretty excited about him'

Jun 13, 2017; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) walks back to the locker room following a minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is pleased with what he’s seen so far from rookie cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

During Day 8 of the team’s training camp, Griffin held his own while starting cornerback Jeremy Lane was sidelined, and it appears Carroll took notice of his first-team reps opposite of Richard Sherman.

“I am pretty excited about him,” Carroll said. “He is doing really well. He has only taken positive steps. He is learning well. He is serious. He has a mentality that I think is going to allow him to deal with the issues and challenges of playing when Richard is on that side, and there is a guy over there, you are getting the ball a lot you know. That is going to come, he is going to get a lot of work. We are trying to work him in practice like that so he will have a sense for that.”

Carroll continued: “He is really fast. He has really good hands. He has got natural movement. He is very strong. He has got good feel for playing the football. There is just nothing but positives and we have never had a guy tht runs this fast that is this big, so right now it is all about technique and he has no problem with it. But he will get a lot better.”

Griffin, who was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, has helped fill a void for the Seahawks so far at the cornerback position.

DeShawn Shead, Seattle’s starting cornerback from last season, had surgery in January after tearing his ACL during the playoff loss to Atlanta. He began camp on the team’s physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list. Lane, who has been a frontrunner to replace Shead this offseason, is now out due to an unspecified injury. He missed his fourth-straight practice on Monday.

But despite Lane and Shead’s injury status, Griffin said he’s not treating the opportunity any differently.

“It doesn’t change much,” Griffin said. “They are expecting a lot from me and I’m just taking it one day at a time. I continue to work hard. I want everyone to know they can count on me. I’m a rookie, but I’m not here to act like a rookie. I’m going to continue to mature and let everyone know they can count on me. If I do get a chance to run with them in a game, that’s perfect. I’m here and I’m ready for it whenever they need me. I’m going to continue to express that.

“I’m here to learn and continue to work my craft so if that situation comes up, I’m ready to play.”

