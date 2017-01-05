BeastQuake with no BeastMode? Seismic sensors placed for Seahawks game

Running back Marshawn Lynch of the Seattle Seahawks runs for a 67-yard touchdown during the 2011 NFC wild-card playoff game at Qwest Field on January 8, 2011 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) (Photo: Jonathan Ferrey, 2011 Getty Images)

SEATTLE - Scientists with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network are installing new sensors to measure the earth shaking during Saturday's Seahawks football game against the Detroit Lions.

The idea was born after Marshawn Lynch's now epic touchdown run in a Wild Card game in 2011 -- now known as "BeastQuake." That run sparked a fan reaction big enough that it created a seismic tremor recorded by a monitoring station near the stadium and drew the attention of earthquake trackers.

Seismologists installed the new equipment at CenturyLink Field Thursday to provide real-time monitoring of the ground vibrations. The equipment will help scientists test their instruments, telemetry and analysis.

A GPS antenna for a seismic sensor is installed at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. (Credit: KING)





Seismologists began monitoring some NFC playoff games to experiment with an earthquake early warning system. The effort also allows scientists to train and practice in siting, installing, acquiring and analyzing data as quickly as possible following large earthquakes.

There was only one sensor in 2011. Seismologists posted three sensors for the 2014 NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers. Seismologists back at the University of Washington say the data came in so fast, they saw the seismic reaction from Russell Wilson's game-winning touchdown pass to Jermaine Kearse in overtime before the play appeared on TV.



There will be six sensors for Saturday's game.

If there is another tremor, the question will be -- what do you call a BeastQuake without BeastMode?

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.