Oregon athletic director Mullens to be playoff selection committee chairman

Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens' full press conference following the departure of head coach Willie Taggart on Dec. 5, 2017. Taggart accepted the job at Florida State.

Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press , KGW 10:20 AM. PST January 17, 2018

Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens will be the chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee, starting next season, and three new Power Five ADs are joining the 13-member panel.

Mullens becomes the third chairman, replacing Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt. Hocutt replaced Jeff Long, who held the position for the first two seasons of the playoff. Mullens will serve a two-year term.

College Football Playoff also announced the addition of six new committee members, replacing those whose terms had ended.

Joining the committee in 2018 will be Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin, Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury, Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione, former Clemson and Rice coach Ken Hatfield; former Southern California star and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott and former Arizona Republic sports columnist Paola Boivin.

