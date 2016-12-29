Former BYU coach LaVell Edwards dies at 86

Former BYU football coach LaVell Edwards retired in 2000 with a career record of 257-101-3. (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

LaVell Edwards, who coached Brigham Young for 29 seasons and led the Cougars to a national title in 1984, died Thursday at the age of 86, according to multiple reports.

A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, Edwards oversaw the rise of BYU to national prominence behind a passing offense during an era when most schools relied on running games. The system was led by future NFL quarterbacks Gifford Nielson, Jim McMahon, Marc Wilson, Steve Young, Robbie Bosco and Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer.

He retired from coaching after the 2000 season with a 257-101-3 record, including a 13-0 record in 1984 capped by a Holiday Bowl defeat of Michigan. Its the last national championship won by a team outside the Power 5 conferences.