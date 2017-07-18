College football: Vegas sets win totals for Ducks, Beavers

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert hands the ball off to running back Royce Freeman at Autzen Stadium on April 29, 2017, in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo: Scott Olmos, USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Scott Olmos)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Oregon Ducks are projected to make the biggest jump in the Pac-12 this coming season, according to over-under win totals released Tuesday by online gambling site Bovada.

The Ducks' over-under is set at eight wins, which would be a four-game improvement over 2016, the largest projected wins increase among Pac-12 teams.

Oregon has a new coach, Willie Taggart, and returns eight starters on offense, including sophomore quarterback Justin Herbert, who threw 19 touchdowns and only four interceptions in eight games (seven starts) as a freshman. Royce Freeman also returns for his senior season at running back after rushing for 945 yards and nine touchdowns in 2016.

The Ducks return nine starters from their defense, including sophomore linebacker Troy Dye, who led the team with 91 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss last season.

The over-under for Oregon State was set at 5.5 wins. The Beavers return seven starters on offense, including running back Ryan Nall, who is back for his junior season after rushing for 951 yards (6.5 yards per carry) and 13 touchdowns last year.

Oregon State Beavers running back Ryan Nall runs the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium on November 26, 2016, in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo: Scott Olmos, USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Scott Olmos, Scott Olmos)

The Beavers will have eight starters return on defense, led by linebacker Manase Hungala, who was second on the team with 83 tackles last season. Oregon State expects a boost to its defensive line from highly touted junior college transfer Craig Evans, who was rated as the fifth-best JC defensive tackle when he committed to the Beavers.

Both the Ducks and Beavers were 4-8 in 2016.

Pac-12 over-under win totals

(2016 wins in parentheses)

NORTH

Washington 10 (12)

Stanford 8.5 (10)

Oregon 8 (4)

Washington State 7.5 (8)

Oregon State 5.5 (4)

California 3.5 (5)

SOUTH

USC 9.5 (10)

Colorado 7.5 (10)

UCLA 6.5 (4)

Utah 6.5 (9)

Arizona 5.5 (3)

Arizona State 5 (5)

