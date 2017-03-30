Gonzaga's Mark Few wins AP coach of the year

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few cuts down the net after the Bulldogs' 83-59 win against Xavier on March 25, 2017. (Photo by Ezra Shaw / Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Mark Few, who led Gonzaga to a 36-1 record, is The Associated Press' Coach of the Year.

Few has taken the Zags to the NCAA Tournament in all 18 of his seasons there. He was a runaway winner Thursday receiving 31 votes from the same 65-member media panel that selects the weekly Top 25.

Sean Miller of Arizona received 8 votes, Chris Collins of Northwestern had 7 and SMU's Tim Jankovich got 6.

Gonzaga is the only head job Few has had and he has compiled a 502-112 record. The Zags have reached the West Coast Conference Tournament final in all of Few's seasons there.

He is the first WCC coach to win the award since Bob Gaillard of San Francisco in 1977.

Kansas guard Frank Mason III won AP Player of the Year. He averaged 20.2 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game and led Kansas to its 13th consecutive Big 12 title.

Mason received 37 votes Thursday from the same 65-member media panel that selects the weekly AP Top 25.

