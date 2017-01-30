Gonzaga rises to No. 1 in latest AP poll; Oregon Ducks fall to No. 13

Gonzaga Bulldogs guards Josh Perkins (13) and Nigel Williams-Goss. (Photo: James Snook / USA TODAY Sports, James Snook)

Gonzaga, the last unbeaten team in Division I, moved to No. 1 in the Associated Press college basketball poll for the second time in school history.

The Zags (22-0) jumped up from third when Villanova and Kansas both were beaten in a week when seven of the top 10 lost, including Oregon, which slipped three spots to No. 13.

Gonzaga received 46 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel Monday. The Zags were No. 1 for the last three weeks of the 2012-13 season.

Gonzaga is the fifth team to reach No. 1 this season joining Duke, Kentucky, Villanova and Baylor.

Oregon (19-3, 8-1 Pac-12) fell three spots after it lost Saturday on the road against Colorado, ending the Ducks' 17-game winning streak. The Buffaloes came into the game with only one Pac-12 win in eight tries but beat the Ducks 74-65.

Baylor (20-1), one of the three top 10 teams to not lose, jumped from fifth to second. The Bears had six first-place votes and were one point ahead of Kansas (19-2), which dropped one place after losing at West Virginia before winning at Kentucky. The Jayhawks had nine first-place votes.

Villanova, which had been No. 1 for the last two weeks and six overall, dropped to fourth after losing at Marquette. The Wildcats (20-2), who also had a last-second win over Virginia, were No. 1 on four ballots.

Northwestern (18-4) is the week’s lone newcomer. The Wildcats were last ranked for one week in 2009-10.

Arizona, the other top 10 team to get through the week without a loss, moved from seventh to fifth and was followed by Louisville, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia and Wisconsin.

UCLA was 11th and was followed by North Carolina, Oregon, Cincinnati, Florida State, Butler, Maryland, Saint Mary’s, South Carolina and Notre Dame.

The last five ranked teams were Duke, Creighton, Purdue, Florida and Northwestern.

Xavier (15-6), which has lost four of six with all the losses to ranked teams, dropped out from 24th. The Musketeers, who had been ranked for the last 29 polls, were seventh in the preseason voting.

West Virginia, which beat Kansas and Texas A&M, had the week’s biggest jump from 18th to No. 7. Louisville, which beat Pittsburgh and North Carolina State by an average of 40 points, moved from 13th to No. 6.

Florida State’s fall from sixth to No. 15 followed the Seminoles’ losses to Georgia Tech and Syracuse. Kentucky also lost twice last week – to Tennessee and Kansas – and the Wildcats dropped from fourth to eighth.

Here is the full poll:

1. Gonzaga (46 first-place votes)

2. Baylor (6)

3. Kansas (9)

4. Villanova (4)

5. Arizona

6. Louisville

7. West Virginia

8. Kentucky

9. Virginia

10. Wisconsin

11. UCLA

12. North Carolina

13. Oregon

14. Cincinnati

15. Florida State

16. Butler

17. Maryland

18. Saint Mary’s

19. South Carolina

20. Notre Dame

21. Duke

22. Creighton

23. Purdue

24. Florida

25. Northwestern

Gonzaga No. 1 in latest Coaches Poll; Ducks fall three spots to No. 13

Gonzaga also moved up to the top ranking in the USA Today Coaches Poll, while the Ducks dropped from No. 10 to No. 13.

Kansas, after beating Kentucky in Rupp Arena, finished second in the poll while Baylor, Villanova and Arizona filled out the top five.

Here is the poll:

1. Gonzaga (24 first-place votes)

2. Kansas (7)

3. Baylor

4. Villanova (1)

5. Arizona

6. Kentucky

7. Louisville

8. UCLA

9. Wisconsin

10. North Carolina

11. Virginia

12. West Virginia

13. Oregon

14. Cincinnati

15. Butler

16. Florida State

17. Maryland

18. Notre Dame

19. Saint Mary’s

20. South Carolina

21. Duke

22. Creighton

23. Florida

24. Purdue

25. Xavier

