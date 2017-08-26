Tanner Mangum leads BYU to 20-6 win over Portland State

Portland State begins the 2017 season with a 20-6 loss to BYU in Provo, Utah (Photo: Jeffrey Swinger, USA TODAY Sports)

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Tanner Mangum completed 16 of 27 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown, and Squally Canada had 13 carries for a career-high 90 yards and a score to help BYU beat Portland State 20-6 Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Portland State's offense crossed midfield just twice and went three-and-out on four of its first five possessions.

Mangum hit Matt Bushman for a 36-yard completion to the 28. On third-and-10, Neil Pau'u's 28-yard catch gave the Cougars a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter. Midway through the second, Mangum's 33-yard pass to Talon Shumway set up a 1-yard scoring run by Canada.

Jalani Eason's 4-yard pass to Darnell Adams capped Portland State's 17-play, 87-yard drive and, after a missed PAT attempt, it was 14-6 at halftime.

Rhett Almond made fourth-quarter field goals of 27 and 35 yards to cap the scoring as the Vikings had three turnovers — two on downs — in their final three possessions.

Charlie Taumoepeau had six receptions for 73 yards for Portland State.

