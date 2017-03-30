Fans can watch Final Four practices for free Friday

The 2017 NCAA Men's Division I Final Four will feature Gonzaga, North Carolina, Oregon and South Carolina competing at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (Photo: 12 News)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Fans will get a chance to check out their favorite Final Four team this Friday at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Final Four Friday, presented by Reeses, is a free event where fans can come out to the site of the Final Four and watch open practices in the stadium.

Parking at Westgate and admission is free to the public.

Here is a schedule for the event:

• 10 a.m. Doors Open to the Public

• 10:20 to 10:55 a.m. Hardwood Heroes Game

• 11 a.m. Team Practice: South Carolina Gamecocks

• Noon Team Practice: Gonzaga Bulldogs

• 1 p.m. Team Practice: Oregon Ducks

• 2 p.m. Team Practice: North Carolina Tarheels

• 1 to 2 p.m. All-Star Team Autographs

• 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Reese' College All-Star Game Begins

