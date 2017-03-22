Who has the edge? Oregon vs. Michigan matchups

Oregon's Dylan Ennis and Dillon Brooks (photo by Ethan Miller, Getty Images (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Sweet 16 matchup between Oregon and Michigan looks like a pretty even contest on paper.

Both teams score shoot the ball well and score a lot of points.

Both teams like to spread the floor, Oregon operating with 6-foot-7 Dillon Brooks at the four in a small lineup, and Michigan with two big men 6-10 or taller who can stretch the floor and size on the perimeter as well.

THURSDAY'S GAME

No. 7 seed Michigan (26-11) vs. No. 3 Oregon (31-5)

At Kansas City, Missouri

TV: 4:09 p.m., CBS

This Sweet 16 clash will come down to individual matchups, and nowhere will it be more important than power forward. Will Michigan's size force Oregon to move Brooks and bring in more size off the bench, or will Brooks' quickness and athleticism create matchup problems Michigan can't handle?





Here's a look at the position-by-position matchups for Thursday's game:

Point guard

Oregon freshman Payton Pritchard (6-2, 200 pounds) had a great game in the first round of the tournament, hitting 6 of 10 shots, including four 3-pointers, to finish with 16 points. He managed only five points in the second-round win against Rhode Island, missing 5 of 6 shots, including both his 3-point attempts.

Michigan senior Derrick Walton Jr. (6-1, 190 pounds) has been playing as well as any point guard in college basketball lately. Over the past six games, he's averaging 19.7 points, 7.0 assists and 5.2 rebounds. He's kept it up in the NCAA Tournament, averaging 18.0 points, 8.5 assists and 6.0 rebounds in two games.

ADVANTAGE: Wolverines

Shooting guard

Oregon senior Dylan Ennis (6-2, 195) has struggled shooting the ball the first two games of the tournament. He's shooting 21.4 percent from the field (3 for 14) and 17 percent on 3-pointers (16.7 percent) and has managed only 12 total points in the first two games. During the regular season, Ennis averaged 10.7 points and shot 42.5 percent from the field.

Michigan senior Zak Irvin (6-6, 215) has a big size advantage on Ennis. He's played well in the first two games of the tournament, improving his scoring, averaging 13.5 points while shooting 55 percent from the field and 62.5 percent from the 3-point line. Irvin averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists during the regular season.

ADVANTAGE: Wolverines

Small forward

Oregon sophomore Tyler Dorsey (6-4, 195) has been the most impressive player in the NCAA Tournament so far. averaging 25.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. Most impressively, he's shooting 78.3 percent from the field (18 for 23) and 66.7 percent from the 3-point line (6 of 9). He's carrying the Ducks right now. Dorsey had a solid regular season, averaging 14.0 points and 3.4 rebounds, while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from the 3-point line.

Michigan junior Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (6-4, 190) is a solid shooter and strong defender for the Wolverines. He's averaging 11.0 points so far in the tournament after scoring 9.2 points per game during the regular season. He shot 47.0 percent from the field and 39.3 from the 3-point line during the season and has upped those numbers to 53.3 (8 for 15) and 42.9 (3 for 7) in the tournament.

ADVANTAGE: Ducks

Power forward

Oregon junior Dillon Brooks was the Pac-12 Player of the Year, averaging 16.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals during the regular season in 24.4 minutes per game. He didn't shoot the ball well against Rhode Island (7 for 20) but still was a key player in the victory with 19 points and seven rebounds. In the first two games of the tournament, he has averaged 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and a block.

Michigan sophomore Mo Wagner (6-11, 240) put up a season high 26 points, making 11 of 14 shots, in the Wolverines' upset win against No. 2 seed Louisville in the second round. He's a talented offensive player (he shot 57 percent from the field and 41 percent from the 3-point line during the regular season), but he's not much of a defender and doesn't rebound well for his size or position (4.1 rebounds in the regular season, 3.0 in the tournament).

ADVANTAGE: Ducks

Center

Oregon junior Jordan Bell (6-9, 225) was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. As well as he played during the regular season, he's been even better in the tournament, averaging 11.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and a steal and block per game. During the regular season, few stuffed the box score like Bell, who averaged 10.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.8 assists per game. With Chris Boucher lost to injury, even more of the defensive pressure falls on Bell and he's handled it well so far in the tournament.

Michigan junior D.J. Wilson (6-10, 240) is averaging 18.0 points and 3.5 blocks per game in the first two games of the tournament. He's a solid defender and can score in the post as well as stretch the floor (he shot 36.3 percent on 3-pointers during the regular season). Wilson averaged 5.3 rebounds per game during the regular season but grabbed only seven rebounds in the first two games of the tournament.

ADVANTAGE: Ducks

Reserves

Depth is not a strength for either team.

The Ducks have only two players playing more than 14 minutes per game in the tournament -- junior guard Casey Benson (6-3, 185) and junior forward Kavell Bigby-Williams (6-11, 230). Benson has been a solid contributor during the regular season and the tournament, shooting the ball well and running the offense. He's averaging 5.5 points in 17.5 minutes per game in the first two tournament games. Bigby-Williams only enforces how much the Ducks miss Boucher. Without Boucher, Bigby-Williams is playing a larger role than he did during the regular season, averaging 14 minutes per game in the tournament. He's averaging 4.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, but he doesn't have a block in two games and is fouling too much (three per game).

Michigan senior Duncan Robinson (6-8, 215) averaged 7.6 points and shot 47.3 percent from the field and 42.5 percent on 3-pointers during the regular season, but he's struggled in the tournament so far. He's averaging only 4.0 points per game and is not shooting well, missing six of eight shots from the field, including four of six 3-pointers. Senior forward Mark Donnal (6-9, 240) averaged 12.4 minutes during the regular season, averaging 4.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. But he's played only 17 total minutes in the first two games of the tournament is has taken only one shot.

ADVANTAGE: Ducks

Coaching

Oregon head coach Dana Altman, in his seventh season with the Ducks, has a record of 185-69 (.728 winning percentage) and has led Oregon to the NCAA Tournament in five consecutive seasons, including a trip to the Elite 8 last season. He has a career record of 595-312 (.656) in 28 seasons with Oregon, Creighton, Kansas State and Marshall.

John Beilein has coached 10 seasons at Michigan, leading the Wolverines to an overall record of 215-134 (.616). He has taken Michigan to the NCAA Tournament seven times, including a trip to the Final 4 in 2013. His overall record is 508-309 (.622) in 25 seasons with Michigan, West Virginia, Richmond and Canisius.

ADVANTAGE: Ducks

Prediction

Oregon 83, Michigan 79

