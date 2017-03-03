UO trustees approve 10.6 percent in-state tuition increase

university of oregon ducks (Photo: KGW)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - Tuition at the University of Oregon is set to go up, as the Board of Trustees has passed a 10.6 percent tuition increase.



The Register-Guard reports that trustees on Thursday approved the 10.6 percent increase for in-state tuition and a 3 percent increase for out-of-state students for the 2017-18 school year with a 11-1 vote. Including fees, the cost of attendance next year will be $11,931 for residents and $34,611 for nonresidents.



About 40 students attended the meeting, calling on trustees to keep tuition lower. One student, Charlie Landeros, said growing up poor and Hispanic in Eugene, he never thought UO was attainable.



UO Chief Financial Officer Jamie Moffitt said the tuition increase is necessary because the Legislature did not increase funding for schools next year.'

